Govt extends NCLT Acting President tenure for one month
The government has extended the tenure of the Acting President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) BSV Prakash Kumar for one month. The government in April had extended the tenure of BSV Prakash Kumar for three months. This was up to July 5 and now it has been again extended for a month.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:11 IST
The government has extended the tenure of the Acting President of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) BSV Prakash Kumar for one month. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in a notification announced extending BSV Prakash Kumar’s tenure as Acting President for one more month with effect from July 5.
This is the second extension of BSV Prakash Kumar, who was appointed as Acting President of NCLT for a period of three months from January 5 after the retirement of Justice MM Kumar as NCLT President. The government in April had extended the tenure of BSV Prakash Kumar for three months. This was up to July 5 and now it has been again extended for a month. Presently, hearing of All NCLT benches across India is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. NCLT was set up under section 408 of the Companies Act, 2013, on June 1, 2016.
Besides a Principal Bench at New Delhi, it has fourteen other benches across India in cities which includes Ahmadabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cuttack, Jaipur, Kochi , Amravati, and Indore..
ALSO READ
TPCC holds 'black flag and badge' protest against high power bills in Hyderabad
DRDO to set up research cell at IIT Hyderabad
COVID-19: Hyderabad's historical monuments reopen for public
DRDO to establish research cell at IIT Hyderabad to meet future defence technological needs
Jaipur-based firm develops app to support video call with 2,000 people