One love story, 5 different genres - MX Exclusive 'Idiot Box' is one web series that you must switch on this Friday!

Nobody ever said that loving someone is easy... Romeo and Juliet died to find everlasting love together, Salim's rebellion to love Anarkali is a story that every lover knows and Majnu's undying fight to win Laila epitomizes the fact that while were two in flesh, they were but one in spirit.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:40 IST
Idiot Box. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 21 (ANI/Mediawire): Nobody ever said that loving someone is easy... Romeo and Juliet died to find everlasting love together, Salim's rebellion to love Anarkali is a story that every lover knows and Majnu's undying fight to win Laila epitomizes the fact that while were two in flesh, they were but one in spirit. New age romance is no different! Starring Shivraj Waichal & Shivani Rangole in the lead, MX Exclusive Series Idiot Box is a five-episodic dramedy that chronicles the tough life of Aakash (played by Shivraj) who desperately wants to win his ex-girlfriend, Shashwati back with the help of his friend, Sayli (Shivani Rangole).

From spying, to getting into an unanticipated heist and finally fighting with his ex-girlfriend's fiance, this Marathi web series depicts all those mushy things a lovelorn guy does to get the love of his life back. His quest to reconcile with his ex-girlfriend is nothing less than what we enjoy watching on our Idiot Box and each episode of this series brings alive one-hit genre that millions enjoy watching on Indian Television.

"Most of us have been through this, wanting to win back our girlfriends or boyfriends at some point in life. 'Idiot Box' will take you through a funny, yet the heartwarming journey of Aakash's complicated love-life in a very relatable manner; that's the one thing I loved about this web series and I'm sure audiences will love too," said Shivraj Waichal about the show. "Sayli is someone who'll try to do as much possible to see her friend happy. It's the little selfless things that she does for Aakash that brought me closer to the character. It seems like a common character at first but as the show unravels, you get to see different layers. It's an innocent love story, completely TV style and that makes for a perfect monsoon watch, I think," shared Shivani Rangole adding more to this.

Directed by Jeet Ashok and Virajas Kulkarni, the series boasts an ensemble cast with much-loved faces like Spruha Joshi, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Pushkar Jog, Sanskruti Balgude, Akshay Tanksale, Pravin Tarde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Sunil Barve, and Aashay Kulkarni as part of its narrative. This bite-sized drama comedy series is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well and all 4 languages will release on MX Player on July 24th.

Watch the trailer now - https://bit.ly/IdiotBox_Trailer Download the App Now

Web: https://www.mxplayer.in/ This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

