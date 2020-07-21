Mumbai, July 21 (PTI)
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:23 IST
Mumbai, July 21 (PTI)OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6550.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 - Gr. Javas 60/70 - Gr Javas 70/80 - Gr.Javas 80/90 - Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4100.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8000.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7600.00 Sunflower Seed 4100.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 6900.00 Castorseed Bombay 4160.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad -DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 26500.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 23000.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 19000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 30260.00 Castor Extr. -OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1310.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 900.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 935.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 865.00 Refined Palm Oil 817.00 Soyabean Ref. 835.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1025.00 Rapeseed Exp. 995.00 Copra white 1380.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran - Linseed - Castor Comm. 862.00 F.S.G. 872.00 F.S.G.Kandla 852.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji -All above rates are net of GST
