Godrej Agrovet buys 0.90 pc more stake in Godrej Maxximilk

Godrej Agrovet on Tuesday announced purchase of an additional 0.90 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Godrej Maxximilk. In a BSE filing, the company said it has acquired an additional 0.90 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of Godrej Maxximilk Pvt Ltd.

With this, Godrej Agrovet's total shareholding in Godrej Maxximilk has increased from 74 per cent to 74.90 per cent, it added. Godrej Agrovet is into the animal feed and dairy business.