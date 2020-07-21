Left Menu
Development News Edition

Banks sanction Rs 1.27 lakh crore worth loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:12 IST
Banks sanction Rs 1.27 lakh crore worth loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme

The finance ministry on Tuesday said banks have sanctioned loans worth about Rs 1,27,582 crore under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector impacted by the economic slowdown triggered by COVID-19. However, disbursements against this stood at Rs 77,613 crore till July 20 under the 100 per cent ECLGS for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The scheme is the biggest fiscal component of the Rs 20-lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in May. The latest numbers on ECLGS, as released by the finance ministry, comprise disbursements by all 12 public sector banks (PSBs), 22 private sector banks and 21 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"As of 20 July 2020, the total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by #PSBs and private banks stands at Rs 1,27,582.60 crore, of which Rs 77,613.06 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister said in a tweet. Under ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by PSBs increased to Rs 70,894.59 crore, of which Rs 45,797.29 crore has been disbursed as of July 20, she said.

At the same time, private sector banks have sanctioned Rs 56,688 crore and disbursed Rs 31,815 crore. "Compared to 15 July 2020, there is an increase of Rs 4,237.44 crore in the cumulative amount of loans sanctioned & an increase of Rs 9,301.51 crore in the cumulative amount of loans disbursed, by both #PSBs and private sector banks combined as on 20 July 2020," Sitharaman said.

Market leader SBI has sanctioned loans worth Rs 20,988 crore and disbursed Rs 14,811 crore. It is followed by Punjab National Bank, which has sanctioned Rs 9,372 crore. Its disbursements stood at Rs 5,047 crore as of July 20. On May 20, the Cabinet approved additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore at a concessional rate of 9.25 per cent through ECLGS for the MSME sector.

Under the scheme, 100 per cent guarantee coverage will be provided by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company for additional funding of up to Rs 3 lakh crore to eligible MSMEs and interested Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency borrowers in the form of a guaranteed emergency credit line (GECL)facility. For this purpose, a corpus of Rs 41,600 crore was set up by the government, spread over the current and next three financial years.

The scheme will be applicable to all loans sanctioned under GECL facility during the period from the date of announcement of the scheme to October 31 or till the amount of Rs 3 lakh crore is sanctioned under GECL, whichever is earlier. All MSME borrower accounts with an outstanding credit of up to Rs 25 crore as on February 29, which were less than or equal to 60 days past due as on that date, i.e., regular, SMA-0 and SMA-1 accounts, and with an annual turnover of up to Rs 100 crore are eligible for GECL funding under the scheme.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Supreme Court suspends lower court's order to release 196 terrorists

Pakistans Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended a lower courts order to set free nearly 200 terrorists convicted by the military courts. A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court on June 1 acquitted 196 militants and ordered the authoritie...

3 die after inhaling toxic gases emanating from septic tank in Jharkhand

Three men, including a father-son duo, died after inhaling toxic gases emanating from a septic tank in Jharkhands Garhwa district Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at an under-construction house in Pipra Kala locality of Garhwa ...

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020