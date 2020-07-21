Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBI Life gains 4 pc as Q1 net profit rises

Shares of SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday rose 4 per cent after the company reported a 5 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter of current fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:07 IST
SBI Life gains 4 pc as Q1 net profit rises

Shares of SBI Life Insurance on Tuesday rose 4 per cent after the company reported a 5 per cent increase in net profit for the first quarter of current fiscal. The scrip closed with a gain of 3.96 per cent at Rs 888.25 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.86 per cent to Rs 896.

On the NSE, it rose 3.96 per cent to close at Rs 888.35. SBI Life reported a 5 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 390 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector life insurer, promoted by the country's largest lender SBI, had posted a net profit of Rs 370 crore during the corresponding April-June period of 2019-20. The company's gross written premium during Q1 FY21 rose by 14 per cent to Rs 7,640 crore as against Rs 6,690 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, SBI Life said in a release.

Renewal premium income grew by 30 per cent to Rs 4,580 crore, but there was a fall of 3 per cent in new business premium income at Rs 3,060 crore during the quarter under review..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. The indic...

Amid border row with China, Navy's P-8Is deployed in Ladakh; MiG-29K jets likely to move to air bases in North

The Indian Navys Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control LAC and some of its MiG-29K jets are likely to be stationed in key IAF bases in the...

Ayodhya temple: Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited for 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other frontline leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Na...

Iraq PM, on Tehran visit, says won't allow threats to Iran from Iraqi soil

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on a visit to Tehran on Tuesday that Iraq would not allow any threat to Iran coming from its territory.Speaking at a news conference alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020