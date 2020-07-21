Communicate only via e-mail, focus on tax arrears recovery: CBDT chief to taxmen

CBDT chief P C Mody has asked income tax officers to communicate with taxpayers only through e-mails and accord priority to recovery of arrears, an official source said. In a meeting with principal chief commissioners held via video conferencing, the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) emphasised on giving high priority to grievance redressal and ensuring that complaints are resolved within 30 days, the source said. As the department moves towards faceless scrutiny assessment, the top tax official is learnt to have told field offices that all communications with the assessees must be through e-mail only. In cases where personal attendance is considered necessary, approval of principal commissioner of I-T should be obtained. The chairman also directed immediate disposal of pending appeals and rectification applications, and said recovery of arrears should be the top priority. Mody has also asked the principal chief commissioners to identify the demands where the appeals in various tribunals/courts have been decided in the department's favour, and steps should be taken for collection of the tax amount, the source added.