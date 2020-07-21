Hindustan Copper Q4 loss at Rs 514.27 cr

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 514.27 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.37 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE.

The company said that "profit (loss) for the period (is) from continuing and and discontinued operations (after tax)." The consolidated income of the company during January-March period of 2019-20 dropped to Rs 166.47 crore from Rs 475.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Earlier the company's CMD in a house journal had stated that the financial condition of Hindustan Copper was in "dire straits" primarily due to the dismal performance of the PSU in 2019-20.