Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks hit over 4-month highs after EU recovery fund sealed

European shares closed above four-month highs on Tuesday, with Germany's blue-chip DAX erasing almost all its losses for the year, after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive the bloc's economies from a coronavirus-induced slump.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:33 IST
European stocks hit over 4-month highs after EU recovery fund sealed

European shares closed above four-month highs on Tuesday, with Germany's blue-chip DAX erasing almost all its losses for the year, after EU leaders agreed on a landmark stimulus package to revive the bloc's economies from a coronavirus-induced slump. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped as much as 1.3% before ending 0.3% higher at its highest since early March, as did an index of euro zone blue-chip stocks which rose 0.5%.

Oil stocks were the biggest boost, also marking their best session since early March, as crude prices surged. The global mood also brightened on growing optimism about a COVID-19 treatment after promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines.

European Union leaders clinched a "historic" deal in the early hours of Tuesday on a 750-billion-euro ($856 billion)recovery fund and its related 1.1-trillion-euro budget for 2017-2021 that they hope will help repair the continent's deepest recession since World War Two. "It will add to the foundation of the current bull market," said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

"It will have a long-term impact in the sense that if the European Union finds itself in a similar situation in the future, then markets will expect that governments will come to the rescue." Germany's DAX gained 1% finishing at five-month highs, boosted by tech major SAP SE.

A gauge of European stock market volatility sank to its lowest since Feb. 25. Spain and Italy, among the south European countries set to benefit from the EU deal, saw their main indexes gain 0.2% and 0.5% respectively.

Eyes are now on likely U.S. aid legislation aimed at supporting its economy. Topping the STOXX 600 index was Adevinta which soared 26% after U.S. firm Ebay Inc agreed to sell its classified ads business to the Norwegian group in a deal worth $9.2 billion.

In earnings-driven moves, Randstad Holding jumped almost 9% after the staffing company reported a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly core earnings. The biggest drag on the STOXX 600 was Novartis, down 1.9% after the drugmaker trimmed its 2020 sales forecast as coronavirus related disruptions hit its quarterly revenue.

Europe's healthcare index was the worst sectoral performer, down 1% with AstraZeneca also declining after a University of Oxford researcher flagged uncertainty about rolling out its possible COVID-19 vaccine - licensed to AstraZeneca, by the end of the year. London's FTSE 100 ended flat with shares of mining giant BHP also sliding 2.6% after it warned of risk to demand.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: A year to go, rearranged Toky Games still shrouded; Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertaintyTokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with...

Delhi's sero-survey found around 23 per cent people had exposure to coronavirus: Govt

A sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. According to Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Dr Suj...

Human organs of brain-dead man in Kerala airlifted for transplant

Kochi Kerala India, July 21 ANI The Kerala Police on Tuesday transported a human heart, a hand, and a small intestine in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Anujith, was declared brain-dead on Tuesday morning at KIMS Hospital in ...

Karnataka: BMTC to commence bus services on Wednesday

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation BMTC on Tuesday announced the commencement of bus services for the general public from Wednesday. We will operate 1,500 bus services in Bengaluru city on major routes between 6 am and 8 pm, e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020