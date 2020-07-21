Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse

A new viaduct in the Italian port city of Genoa will open next month, built to replace a motorway bridge that collapsed almost two years ago, killing 43 people. "Genoa's Saint George bridge will be inaugurated on Aug. 3 at 1830 local time (1630 GMT)," Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said on a post on his Facebook account.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 21:57 IST
New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse

A new viaduct in the Italian port city of Genoa will open next month, built to replace a motorway bridge that collapsed almost two years ago, killing 43 people. "Genoa's Saint George bridge will be inaugurated on Aug. 3 at 1830 local time (1630 GMT)," Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said on a post on his Facebook account. Bucci is also the state-appointed commissioner for the replacement of the bridge.

Connecting Italy with France, a section of the old bridge broke apart on Aug. 14, 2018, sending dozens of cars plunging to the ground. The disaster prompting national outrage and triggered a bitter dispute between the government and infrastructure group Atlantia, whose motorway unit managed the viaduct. Hundreds of workers in a consortium including inspection and engineering services group RINA, builder Webuild and shipbuilder Fincantieri, have been working day and night since January 2019 to erect the new structure in a project led by Genoa-born architect Renzo Piano.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

Clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin to start at Bhubaneswar from tomorrow

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

9 killed in landslides in Nepal

At least nine people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday. Two children below the age of five were buried alive under a landslide in Tokha mun...

Sports News Roundup: A year to go, rearranged Toky Games still shrouded; Michael Bennett retires after 11 NFL seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Olympics A year to go, rearranged Tokyo Games still shrouded in uncertaintyTokyo 2020 organisers will host celebrations marking the one-year countdown to the Olympics on Thursday but with...

Delhi's sero-survey found around 23 per cent people had exposure to coronavirus: Govt

A sero-prevalence study has found that around 23 per cent of the people surveyed in Delhi had an exposure to the novel coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday. According to Director of the National Centre for Disease Control NCDC Dr Suj...

Human organs of brain-dead man in Kerala airlifted for transplant

Kochi Kerala India, July 21 ANI The Kerala Police on Tuesday transported a human heart, a hand, and a small intestine in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. Anujith, was declared brain-dead on Tuesday morning at KIMS Hospital in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020