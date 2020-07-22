Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's $65 bln debt deal inches closer despite standoff

"We expect that negotiations in coming weeks should ultimately lead to an agreement, given the authorities' appetite to avoid a chaotic default that would put the economy in further pain," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The investment bank calculated the creditors' new proposal was valued at around 55.8 points at a 10% exit yield, versus 52.4 points for the government's offer, and that the two sides were "inching closer" to an deal even if more talks were needed.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 22-07-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 02:24 IST
Argentina's $65 bln debt deal inches closer despite standoff
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Argentina and its creditors are likely to find a way to seal a $65 billion debt restructuring deal, analysts said, despite a standoff after bondholders joined forces to reject a government proposal and put forward one of their own. Three major creditor groups on Monday unveiled a joint counteroffer, the first time the trio had unified, lowering their demands but hardening opposition to a "final" offer the government made in early July.

The new proposal closed the gap between two sides' proposals to within around 3 cents on the dollar in terms of valuation, which most said should be bridged in last-ditch talks. The two sides are currently working toward an Aug. 4 deal deadline. "We expect that negotiations in coming weeks should ultimately lead to an agreement, given the authorities' appetite to avoid a chaotic default that would put the economy in further pain," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The investment bank calculated the creditors' new proposal was valued at around 55.8 points at a 10% exit yield, versus 52.4 points for the government's offer, and that the two sides were "inching closer" to a deal even if more talks were needed. Argentine over-the-counter bonds rose 0.6% on average on Tuesday after having edged down on Monday.

'WHERE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD' Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and Economy Minister Martin Guzman, who has led the negotiations, have both maintained that the government offer was the maximum effort the recession-hit country could make after slipping into default in May.

Fernandez, speaking at a video conference hosted by the Americas Society/Council of the Americas, reiterated on Tuesday that Argentina cannot offer its creditors a better deal. "This is what we can do, we cannot do more," Fernandez said. "We need to get out of this problem, and I want to do it seriously."

Citi analysts said that this position may soften in coming weeks and that the new counterproposal was a "step in bringing together the two positions." "The authorities have stated that the amended proposal presented in early July will not be modified, but we believe this is mostly a negotiation tactic," the bank added.

A creditor source with knowledge of the talks said that there was confidence both sides could move to find a middle ground between the two proposals. "It is now really down to where the rubber meets the road. There is a tiny economic difference between the two proposals. There will have to be give on both sides," the person said, asking not to be named.

The person added that getting a deal done without litigation was in everyone's best interest and that an agreement could be reached in a matter of days if the government was flexible. "If both sides are willing to move, they can make a deal quickly," the person said.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UK to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference- The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to give security services more powers to stop foreign interference in Britain, The Times newspaper reported. The government is preparing to push ahead with a new counter-espionage legislation...

Britain nears abandoning Brexit trade deal hope - The Telegraph

Britain and the European Union will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnsons July deadline, The Telegraph reported.The UK governments assumption is that there will not be a deal, ...

Trump: Americans should wear a mask when they cannot keep social distance

President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric on facial coverings, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear a mask if they cannot maintain social distance from people around them in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In his fi...

New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends federal agents

The mayors of New York City and Chicago said on Tuesday they would take President Donald Trump to court if he sent U.S. government agents to police their cities, but both predicted he would not follow through on a threat that has sparked wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020