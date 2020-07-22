Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steel Strips Wheels expects to clock revenue worth over Rs 325 crore in FY21

Last week, SSWL had received orders worth EUR 1,78,000 (Rs 1.51 crore) from the European Union and the US. The company also secured orders worth USD 1,40,000 (around Rs 1.05 crore) along with maiden order for alloy wheels from the EU market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:43 IST
Steel Strips Wheels expects to clock revenue worth over Rs 325 crore in FY21
The company has three production facilities in Punjab, Chennai and Jamshedpur. Image Credit: ANI

Auto component maker Steel Strips Wheels on Wednesday said it will clock a revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the current fiscal year with the sale of over 10 lakh alloy wheels, based on current orders. This will represent over 300 percent growth over the last financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Steel Strips Wheels Ltd (SSWL) stated: "On the basis of the current market scenario and available orders, SSWL shall cross more than 1 million (10 lakh) alloy wheels sales resulting in total revenue of more than Rs 325 crore in the financial year 2020-21." Earlier this week, Steel Strips Wheels had received orders worth USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11.25 crore) for over 1.45 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market. Last week, SSWL had received orders worth EUR 1,78,000 (Rs 1.51 crore) from the European Union and the US.

The company also secured orders worth USD 1,40,000 (around Rs 1.05 crore) along with maiden order for alloy wheels from the EU market. Earlier this month, it had bagged orders worth USD 1 million (about Rs 7.5 crore) for over 1.19 lakh wheels for the US caravan trailer market.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UAE's migrant workers fret over future in coronavirus economy

When Kapil left his Nepali village for an airport job packing cargo in the United Arab Emirates, he thought he was securing a future for himself and his family.But less than a year after arriving in the Middle East trade and tourism hub, he...

Dosti Realty Announces New Corporate Logo to Mark Achieving a 10 mn. Sq. Ft. Development Portfolio

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Dosti Realty, a leading real estate group announces a new brand identity, by unveiling its new logo. In order to remain relevant, it is important for companies to evolve and the new logo com...

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Gael Garcia Bernal joins M Night Shyamalan's next

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal has joined Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalans thriller for Universal. Shyamalan, known for his films The Sixth Sense and The Village, will write, produce and direct the untitled film.The details abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020