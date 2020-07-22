Left Menu
Bajaj Auto Q1 profit plunges 61 pc to Rs 395.51 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,012.17 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. Its total revenue from operations fell to Rs 3,079.24 crore for the April-June period, down 60.29 per cent, from Rs 7,755.82 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:10 IST
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday posted a 60.92 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 395.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,012.17 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations fell to Rs 3,079.24 crore for the April-June period, down 60.29 per cent, from Rs 7,755.82 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. Bajaj Auto said it sold 4,43,103 units during the first quarter against 12,47,174 units in the year-ago period.

The company said fiscal 2020-21 "has been an extremely challenging quarter due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and other containment/precautionary measures have resulted in disrupted supply lines and a sharp decline in overall demand". Shares of the company were trading at Rs 2,961 apiece, down 1.44 per cent from its previous close on the BSE..

