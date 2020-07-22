Elizabeth Rogo appointed as director of Kenya Power and Lighting Board

Eng. Elizabeth Rogo, Founder & CEO of TSAVO Oilfield Services and President for East Africa at the African Energy Chamber (EnergyChamber.org) has been appointed Non-Executive Director on the Board of Kenya Power and Lighting Plc, Kenya's state utility company.

Kenya Power has been making steady progress towards providing safe, secure and reliable electricity to Kenyan households and industries for several years. The company is a key pillar of the country's Vision 2030, which aims to transform Kenya into a newly industrializing, middle-income nation. By handling most of Kenya's power transmission and distribution, Kenya Power is the most crucial fighter against energy poverty in the country.

"Elizabeth is solidly pro-energy for all and for economic expansion. Elizabeth understands that having sustainable power is key for creating jobs and spreading economic prosperity across Kenya. We have no doubt that she will bring the highest ethical standards to executing her job," stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman at the African Energy Chamber.

"I am equally thankful to H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta for his leadership in the energy industry, and to shareholders for appointing someone who has become a role model for many in our industry, especially for young women entrepreneurs. We sincerely congratulate her on this appointment," added Ayuk.

Eng. Elizabeth Rogo's appointment is yet another demonstration of her ability to build consensus around key energy issues in Kenya and East Africa. Elizabeth is the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TSAVO Oilfield Services and has over 19 years of international experience in oil & gas engineering, operations, project management, consultancy and business development. She has worked for the sector's most renowned global companies including BJ Services, Baker Hughes and Weatherford International in Canada, the USA, Europe and Africa.

