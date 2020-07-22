Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto Q1 net profit plunges 61 pc on coronanvirus woes

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported 60.92 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 395.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with coronanvirus pandemic taking a toll on sales.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:06 IST
Bajaj Auto Q1 net profit plunges 61 pc on coronanvirus woes
The company has capital adequacy ratio of 26.4 pc. Image Credit: ANI

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 60.92 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 395.51 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, with coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on sales. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,012.17 crore during the same period of previous fiscal.

Its total revenue from operations fell 60.29 percent to Rs 3,079.24 crore for April-June period, from Rs 7,755.82 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. On a standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 528.04 crore in the first quarter as compared to Rs 1,125.67 crore in the same period in 2019-20.

Bajaj Auto said it sold 4,43,103 units during the first quarter against 12,47,174 units in the year-ago period. "First quarter has been an extremely challenging quarter due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and other containment precautionary measures have resulted in disrupted supply lines and a sharp decline in overall demand," the company said.

The impact of the pandemic was experienced in India and in countries where the company exports its vehicles, it added. "While we have restarted operations, sporadic localized lockdowns are disrupting the supply chain and impacting the ability of the business to return towards normalcy," Bajaj Auto said.

Sales in the domestic motorcycle market stood at zero for the entire month of April and impacted a large part of May, it noted. June witnessed a decent recovery and performance of the company was better than the industry, the company said.

On the other hand, the domestic market for commercial vehicles was severely impacted due to the pandemic. "Industry recorded a decline of 91 percent. Being a market leader, Bajaj Auto was impacted the most," it noted.

In export markets, the company said it recorded sales of over 2,51,000 units. In value terms, exports accounted for USD 217 million (Rs 1,651 crore). As on June 2020, the company's surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 14,232 crore as against Rs 14,322 crore as of March 31, 2020.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport, no casualties

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday, the airline said, adding that fire has been contained and none of the crew or ground staff were harmed.The c...

Trump administration signals hardening of stance towards Beijing

As the relations between the US and China continue to worsen, the Trump Administration is signalling a hardening of stance towards Beijing. A slew of recent statements from Washington has made it clear that relations between the US and Chin...

EU assembly to raise rule-of-law conditions after summit left matter open

The European Parliament will seek clarification on tying a new coronavirus recovery fund to democratic values after the matter was left open by leaders at a European Union summit this week, the assemblys president said on Wednesday. We need...

Iran says 138 medical professionals among dead

Iran says 138 health care professionals have died so far while battling the coronavirus pandemic. The semiofficial ISNA news agency on Wednesday quoted Hossein Kermanpour, spokesman for the regulatory body for Iranian health care profession...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020