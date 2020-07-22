Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corp bond mkt restricted to top rated bonds; need more players : Sebi chief

He also said there is a need of more players, including institutional investors, in corporate bond markets as mutual funds are the only major active players in the segment. The amount of outstanding corporate bonds in India has grown from Rs 15 trillion in 2013-14 to Rs 33 trillion in 2019-20, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:50 IST
Corp bond mkt restricted to top rated bonds; need more players : Sebi chief

As corporate bond market getting restricted to top rated bonds, markets regulator Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said there is only a limited number of issuers who are able to raise funds via debt. He also said there is a need of more players, including institutional investors, in corporate bond markets as mutual funds are the only major active players in the segment.

The amount of outstanding corporate bonds in India has grown from Rs 15 trillion in 2013-14 to Rs 33 trillion in 2019-20, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14 per cent. In comparison, outstanding bank credit has grown at a CAGR of about 9 per cent Rs 104 trillion from Rs 61 trillion during the same period.

Although, corporate bond market has seen higher growth rate over the last 5-6 years as compared to outstanding bank credit, in absolute terms it is still around one-third of the bank credit. With regard to the secondary corporate bond market, there has been an increase in trading volumes from Rs 10 trillion in 2013-14 to Rs 20 trillion in 2019-20.

Speaking at a capital market event organised by industry body Ficci, Tyagi said, "Data on issuance and trading in corporate bonds doesn't tell the problem of corporate bond market getting restricted to only top rated bonds in India". In India, about 97 per cent of the issuance and trading in corporate bond market is in just the top rated categories, he said.

"There is a dire need to move down the rating curve. There are issues on both the demand and supply sides of the equation," he added. According to Tyagi, there is an inter-linkage between the corporate bond market and government securities (G-Sec) market.

"Typically, the pricing of corporate bond is benchmarked to that of G-Sec of corresponding maturity. However, in India, trading in G-Secs is concentrated only in the 7-10 years' maturity bucket. There is a long way to go to have a continuous yield curve for G-Sec. This affects pricing of corporate bonds," he noted. The Sebi chief said required reforms in the corporate bond market should be brought in without any further loss of time.

He spoke about unification of financial markets, wherein infrastructure for corporate bond and G-Sec markets should be integrated. "Having two separate ecosystems results in artificial segmentation of investors and divergent governance and regulatory norms for institutions in the two markets performing similar functions.

"The market infrastructure institutions dealing with these two type of securities should follow the same rules and regulations. The economies of scope and scale also dictate such unification," Tyagi said. With regards to REITs and InvITs, Tyagi said there is a clear visibility of a strong pipeline of infrastructure and real estate assets to be monetised through emerging investment vehicles in near future.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), which enable monetisation of existing assets, have shown significant growth over the last three years and the total unit capital of such investment vehicles put together stands at more than Rs 58,000 crore, he added..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Novavax execs could get big payday even if vaccine fails

One of the leading U.S. firms developing a coronavirus vaccine, Novavax Inc, has awarded executives stock options that could pay out tens of millions of dollars even if its efforts fail.Novavax CEO Stanley Erck and three other executives wo...

Sterling edges lower on no-deal Brexit reports, gloomy economic prospects

The British pound fell on Wednesday on rising concern that the Brexit transition period will end without a deal between Britain and the EU, and foggy economic prospects as the country emerges from its coronavirus lockdown.The fact that the ...

Wendy Williams announces her show will return to air in September

American TV show host Wendy Williams is returning to television with The Wendy Williams Show in September. According to Fox News, the 56-year-old talk show host announced on Tuesday that the show will return to the air later this year.The n...

It's good to arrive at finals with confidence: PSG manager after win over Celtic FC

Buoyed by the massive victory over Celtic FC in a friendly match, Paris Saint Germain PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said that it is good to arrive at the finals with confidence. I am very happy. Three days before a final, we could not take any ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020