Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin executive to chair England's highways firm

“I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver the very significant programme of improvement and expansion of the road network in support of the government’s levelling-up agenda,” he said. Shah will take up his new role from September 1 and will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year road investment strategy.

PTI | London | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:16 IST
Indian-origin executive to chair England's highways firm

An Indian-origin executive who has worked across leading public and private sector firms in the UK has been selected as the new Chair of Highways England, the British government-owned company charged with operating, maintaining and improving England's highways and major road infrastructure. Dipesh J Shah was chosen after a competitive process to lead the government's ambitious plans to level up road infrastructure across the country, the UK’s Department of Transport said as it confirmed the new appointment on Tuesday.

“I am honoured to be invited to chair Highways England, which plays a pivotal role in connecting communities across England,” said Shah. “I look forward to working with colleagues to deliver the very significant programme of improvement and expansion of the road network in support of the government’s levelling-up agenda,” he said.

Shah will take up his new role from September 1 and will be responsible for the delivery of the UK government’s second five-year road investment strategy. The 27-billion pound strategy, known as RIS2, began in April 2020 and will further improve the safety, reliability and connectivity of England’s strategic road network, Highways England said. It said Shah brings "extensive experience" from both the public and private sectors, having chaired several organisations including a listed power utility, housing association and the European industry association for solar.

He has also served on the boards of Thames Water, Babcock International and the Crown Estate, as well as on boards in the infrastructure, financial services and energy sectors. Shah was formerly the CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority, having earlier held several senior positions at BP. "This government is determined to build our way out of COVID-19, providing the infrastructure, jobs and skills needed to support our economy,” said UK Roads Minister Baroness Charlotte Vere.

“I am delighted that Dipesh Shah will be leading the Highways England team at this crucial time, delivering major projects that will really make a difference to communities across the country,” she said. Shah takes over from Colin Matthews, who has led the organisation since 2014 through a period dubbed as one of "significant change", from its initial establishment as a government-owned company through to its delivery of the RIS1 programme and subsequent plans for RIS2.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5, said Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. He said that social distancing norms will be ensured at t...

It's actually become the norm: Hilary Duff dishes on quarantining with her children

American actor Hilary Duff recently opened up about being stuck at home with her little ones during the coronavirus quarantine. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old actor is a mother to two eight-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex Mik...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top sports stories at 1705 hours SPO-DOPE-WADA-LD NDTL Jolt for Indian sports WADA extends NDTL suspension by 6 months New Delhi, Jul 22 PTI In a massive jolt to Indias Olympic preparations, the World Anti-...

UK: Labour pays damages to whistleblowers over anti-Semitism

Britains opposition Labour Party has agreed to pay substantial damages to seven whistleblowers who sued the party for defamation over an anti-Semitism dispute. The seven former employees appeared on a BBC investigative program last year loo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020