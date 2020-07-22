Left Menu
VIL completes postpaid consolidation exercise, moves all Idea postpaid users to Vodafone RED

All Vodafone Idea postpaid subscribers can now avail benefits of the Vodafone RED plan, a uniform customer service, and an enhanced digital experience, the company said in a statement. The consolidation is a significant step towards its synergy realisations and has led to process standardisation for both the retail and enterprise customers, the statement added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 18:20 IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd on Wednesday announced the completion of its postpaid consolidation exercise, by bringing all Idea postpaid subscribers under a single umbrella of 'Vodafone RED'. All Vodafone Idea postpaid subscribers can now avail benefits of the Vodafone RED plan, a uniform customer service, and an enhanced digital experience, the company said in a statement.

The consolidation is a significant step towards its synergy realisations and has led to process standardisation for both the retail and enterprise customers, the statement added. "It will enable the company to provide a uniform customer experience through self-service channels with enriched menu options on IVR (interactive voice response)...MyVodafone App and websites for availing products, services and making payments," it said.

This means that erstwhile Idea postpaid customers no longer need to go through a separate on-boarding and service experience, it said. These subscribers can now avail Red Family subscription, a single bill for entire family, access to Vodafone Play, premium content and a bouquet of other value-added services, the statement added.

Commenting on the completion of postpaid consolidation, Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said, "The consolidation of Vodafone and Idea postpaid customers is a major step towards our vision of one company, one network. One of the biggest and fastest migrations in the telecom space, this has led to operational synergies and process standardisation for both our postpaid retail and enterprise customers." It enables the company to provide enhanced customer experience to its postpaid users, he added. In August 2018, Idea Cellular and Vodafone Plc completed the merger of their India operations, to take on competition from Reliance Jio.

