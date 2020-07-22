HM Amit Shah to launch 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Thursday launch a campaign under which trees will be planted in mines, colonies and offices. The event will take place through video conference in over 130 locations spread in 38 districts of 10 coal and lignite bearing states.

The home minister will launch the 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' in the presence of Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi here, an official statement said. Shah will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of six ecoparks and tourism sites. The 'Vriksharopan Abhiyan' is being organised by the Ministry of Coal involving all coal and lignite PSUs during which large scale plantation would be carried out in mines, colonies, offices and other suitable areas of coal and lignite PSUs and seedlings will be distributed in the nearby areas for promoting plantation by the society.

The eco-parks and tourism sites would provide avenues for recreation, adventure, water sport, bird watching etc. for the people residing in nearby areas and may also be integrated to form part of tourism circuit, the statement said. These sites are being planned to generate revenue for self-sustenance and create employment potential for local people.

'Going Green' is the key thrust area of coal sector involving maximisation of green cover through ecological reclamation of mined out areas and overburden dumps, plantation in and around mines and avenue plantation at suitable places. The coal ministry's 'Going Green' initiative will kick start through active participation of coal and lignite PSUs as well as private miners. This year, three coal and lignite PSUs -- Coal India Limited( CIL), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd ( SCCL) -- have set an ambitious target to cover 1,789 hectare of area in and around the coalfields under bio-reclamation and plantation (1626 hectare), creation of grass land (70 hectare), hi-tech cultivation (90 hectare) and bamboo plantation (3 hectare), the statement said.