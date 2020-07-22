Left Menu
Development News Edition

Digital platforms must be responsive, accountable to concerns of sovereign nations: Prasad

Digital platforms anywhere in the world need to be responsive, accountable and sensitive to concerns of sovereign nations regarding issues like data privacy and security of citizens, Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:28 IST
Digital platforms must be responsive, accountable to concerns of sovereign nations: Prasad

Digital platforms anywhere in the world need to be responsive, accountable and sensitive to concerns of sovereign nations regarding issues like data privacy and security of citizens, Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday. Speaking at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers meet, Prasad emphasised on data-related issues and sovereign rights of countries to protect data privacy and security of citizens, according to an official release. He noted that India will soon put in place a robust personal data protection law that will not only address the data privacy-related concerns of citizens but also ensure availability of data for innovation and economic development. The minister asserted that digital platforms having presence across multiple countries must become trustworthy, safe and secure. "The Digital platforms need to be responsive, accountable, and sensitive to the concerns of sovereign nations as far as safety, defence and data privacy is concerned," the minister said. Prasad told the digital ministers of the G20 countries that "it is time to acknowledge that digital platforms anywhere in the world have to be responsive and accountable towards the sovereign concerns of countries including defence, privacy and security of citizens," the release said. During his address, Prasad shared India's digital innovations that have helped in the fight against COVID-19. He outlined initiatives like the Aarogya Setu mobile app, geo-fencing system for monitoring quarantined patients and COVID-19 Savdhan bulk messaging systems. In the wake of the global pandemic, the minister strongly emphasised on the need for building a resilient global supply chain, and shared the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India an attractive destination for investment closely integrated with global supply chains. Prasad also highlighted how digital technology helped the Indian government in providing relief to the economically weaker sections of society during this crisis. Using digital innovations of India like direct benefit transfers and digital payments, even the weakest in the society was provided various financial relief during the lockdown, the release said. Pledging India's commitment to leveraging emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for inclusive growth and development, specially in healthcare and education, Prasad underscored the need for building trustworthy AI systems that can transform the society. Prasad also observed that digital economy must go hand-in-hand with data economy. "Yes, we understand the issue of data innovation, data crossflow but we also need to acknowledge sovereignty over data...who has the sovereign right over the data. "And we are very clear that data must belong to the sovereign nation concerned to protect also the privacy of its people, to protect the digital concerns of its people and obviously giving good occasion for innovation, enterprise, data cleaning, data refining, all have to have a proper balancing aspect," Prasad said.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

1,227 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi tally to 1,26,323; death toll mounts to 3,719

Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719, authorities said. On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased...

Biel Chess Festival: Harikrishna settles for another draw

Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna drew his second round game against Arkadij Naiditsch in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Wednesday. The Indian No.3, playing with black pieces, signed peace...

Italian eurosceptics in difficulty as EU fund deal boosts PM Conte

Italian eurosceptics seemed to be on shaky ground on Wednesday after the European Union approved a massive stimulus plan to help the blocs coronavirus-hit economy, with Rome set to receive a large chunk of the money.Rome expects to get 209 ...

Assam flood misery worsens as toll nears 90; rain-related incidents kill 5 in UP, U’khand

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated Wednesday as waters entered into new areas, killing two more persons and affecting over 26 lakh people, even as five deaths were reported in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020