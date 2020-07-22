Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian can attract global supply chains away from China: Pompeo

India, Pompeo said, has a chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecommunications, medical supplies and others. “India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States,” he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:55 IST
Indian can attract global supply chains away from China: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo Image Credit: ANI

India, which has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including that of the United States, can attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday. In his virtual keynote address to the annual 'India Ideas Summit' of the US India Business Council (USIBC), Pompeo said it was important that democracies like the US and India work together, especially as they see more clear than ever the true scope of the challenges posed by the Chinese Communist Party.

"We work closely together to make sure that the world intellectual property organization election was won by someone who respects property rights. It seems pretty basic," he said, he said amidst Washington's growing frictions with Beijing on the issure of intellectual property rights. India, Pompeo said, has a chance to attract global supply chains away from China and reduce its reliance on Chinese companies in areas like telecommunications, medical supplies, and others.

"India is in this position because it has earned the trust of many nations around the world, including the United States," he said. At the same time, the top US diplomat also underlined the need for India to encourage an environment that is "more open" to increased trade and investment from America.

"But as I said last year to achieve these worthy goals, India will need to encourage an environment that is more open to increased trade and investment. I know that's possible because Indians and Americans share a spirit of hard work and entrepreneurship, and I'm confident our partnership is only getting stronger," Pompeo said. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to the next G-7 Summit to be hosted by the US.

"We've also invited Prime Minister Modi to the next G-7 (summit), where we'll advance the economic prosperity network," Pompeo said. The G-7 is a group of countries and organizations that the US considers natural partners because they share values like democracy and transparency and the rule of law.

In his address, Pompeo commended India's recent decision to ban 59 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok, which, he said, presents serious security risks for the Indian people. "We also had to work with India to advance the Blue Dot Network, an initiative to promote high quality, transparent infrastructure development," he said, adding that this effort is crucial to adopt because free markets are the best way to lift people out of poverty. India has seen that in its own recent past," he noted. That's an especially vital truth to remember today because the private sector will be indispensable and overcoming the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic that began in Wuhan, China, he said.

The United States, he said, desires a new age of ambition in its relationship with India. "We don't just interact on a bilateral basis. We see each other for what we are great democracies, global powers, and really good friends. India is one of a few trusted like-minded countries whose leaders I call on a regular basis for counsel and collaboration on issues that span continents," Pompeo said.

"I'm confident that our relationship is only getting stronger. Let's emerge from this current challenge more resilient and innovative than before. And let's seize this moment to deepen cooperation between two of the world's greatest democracies," he added.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 retreats on energy losses; Melrose Industries the worst performer

Londons blue-chip index sank on Wednesday with energy and healthcare stocks weighing the most amid weaker oil prices and some unwinding of bets on the timeline of a coronavirus vaccine. The FTSE 100 was down 1, with oil heavyweights BP PLC ...

Indy 500 to reduce capacity to 25 percent, lift blackout

The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance to 25 percent of capacity and lift a local broadcast blackout for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwaySpeedway o...

Pak files petition in court for appointment of legal counsel for Jadhav: Report

In a unilateral move, the Pakistan government on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking appointment of a legal representative for Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to the Pakistani media. However, the main...

No bail for man accused of sending threat letter to Pragya

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday rejected the bail application filed by a man from Maharashtra who is accused of writing a threat letter to BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. Opposing the bail plea of Dr Sayed Abdul Rehman, the Madhya Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020