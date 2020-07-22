Need to shift from rice to millet cultivation, says Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said there is a need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption. Kant also said millets are nutritious and rich in micro nutrients, particularly protein and calcium, and they must be used in safety net schemes for women and children. "Fruitful interaction with States on promotion of millets. Millets are nutritious & rich in micro nutrients particularly protein & calcium. "We must use them in safety net schemes for women & children. Need to shift from rice to millet cultivation to reduce high water consumption," he said in a tweet. Kant was chairing a virtual meeting on National Consultation on Promotion of Millets. Representatives from states shared their experiences and deliberated on the possible pathways to include millets in schemes to promote nutritional security.