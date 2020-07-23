Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stocks notch modest gains in choppy trading on Wall Street

Stock indexes are mostly higher on Wall Street in choppy trading Wednesday afternoon as investors size up a mix of company earnings reports and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent after wavering between gains and losses for much of the afternoon. Gains in technology and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy companies, banks and elsewhere in the market.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-07-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 00:28 IST
Stocks notch modest gains in choppy trading on Wall Street

Stock indexes are mostly higher on Wall Street in choppy trading Wednesday afternoon as investors size up a mix of company earnings reports and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing

The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent after wavering between gains and losses for much of the afternoon. The index is coming off a three-day winning streak. Gains in technology and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy companies, banks and elsewhere in the market. Treasury yields fell slightly, a sign of caution in the market

“It's a relatively muted day in terms of volatility,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Having come off a furious rally off the March 23 lows, the market is clearly in a period of consolidation and assessing second-quarter earnings results.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 26,889. The Nasdaq was off 0.2 per cent. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks inched 0.1 per cent lower. Indexes in Europe fell.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the countrys Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Mari...

167 personnel of security forces found COVID-positive in Arunachal so far

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITPB, 32 personnel each of the Army and...

Gehlot reviews coronavirus situation in Raj

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan is among the leading states fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its measures to contain the spread of the virus has been appreciated across the country. Gehlot said this while r...

Sudan 2020 budget will adjust currency, aim for float in 2 years -government source

Sudans amended budget for 2020 includes a currency adjustment programmme beginning in August that aims to reach a full currency float in two years, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The countrys currency recently fell to a recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020