A Veteran Concert Producer Bringing Industry Expertise in Skilling Underprivileged Students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 12:43 IST
Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui; a well-known name for concert productions of celebrated Indian artists like Salim Sulaiman and Diljit Dosanjh, nonprofit skilling initiative of underprivileged students in production techniques and conducting regular webinars helping industry colleagues in this changing times of global pandemic co-founds new initiative New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Covid-19 pandemic is relentlessly hammering the human spirit across the World. The year 2020 is already half past, yet social life is scared to breath fresh air. This is a serious concern never ever faced by humanity in such an alarming dimension. The need of the hour is innovations across the fields of social interactions and associated industries. After all, humanity has always triumphed over obstacles on its course through innovations. The Concert Production (TCP), a collaborative venture of Zeeshan Siddiqui and a group of friends, is an initiative in the same direction. They are leveraging their years of experience and expertise in the event industry to bring about much sought after fresh ideas and solutions in this time of pandemic. Founded by Sohail Mansuri & Zeeshan Siddiqui, TCP is a Concert Designing & Production company that offers a wide variety of services. It's a collaboration of group friends, who have travelled the Globe designing multiple concerts, music festivals, corporate & private events for some of the best celebrated artists in the entertainment industry. The Company tagline is indeed quite self-explanatory - "It's not just a concert, it's an experience." “We are planning to touch more technical pain-points faced by event professionals in their day to day life. The goal is to help the event industry evolve across the globe and design fresh experiences in line with the present situation and the changing dynamics of time. The importance is paramount,” when contacted, the co-founder of The Concert Production company, Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui explained.

TCP comes with a distinct idea; they will create concepts and give technical design support to the artists of India. This group of event industry veterans will help the IPs and festival owners to conceptualize, design their events following unique technical know-hows. The key to its success is collective experience in varied fields from designing to performance, and ensuring unforgettable experience for the audience. The Venture is already connected to hundreds of event producers, managers resolving their everyday professional pain-points. They have organized webinars, as reach out initiatives, attended by over 300 from the industry. About Zeeshan Siddiqui The founder of Stage It Right; co-founder of The Concert Production; Production Manager of Salim-Sulaiman Live.

Mr. Siddiqui started his journey of Stage It Right in the year 2018 and did many national and international concerts under this banner in various countries like the UK, UAE, Kenya, Singapore, Malaysia. He has also contributed in production of almost all the concerts of the famous Diljit Dosanjh as a Production Manager. As an accomplished Computer Science engineer from Staffordshire University, he has over 8 years of experience in the event industry with expertise in Production Designing, Concert Set Designing, Console Management and many more. He has four events which are very close to his heart - Bhoomi2020 (A Salim-Sulaiman Project), Lady Hardinge Medical College (College Concert), Diljit's Confidential Tour (United Kingdom) and Life in Color.

Along with his professional responsibilities, Zeeshan is also dedicated to his philanthropic goals as a core member of Tara Foundation. Their mission is to reach out and support 1 million young under-privileged students to help them add a skill-set in their existing portfolio of education or work. This will help these students to grow in their career and earn a decent living. Tara Foundation aims to achieve this goal with its team of volunteers having vast industry experience in their specific spectrum; this will also aid INDIA to become a global platform of skilled resources. All the knowledge-sharing is in the form of online courses certified by TARA FOUNDATION. Here, Zeeshan conducts online classes for over 100 underprivileged students; his module is named "Basics of Event Production". Weblinks: www.facebook.com/stageitrightzs www.facebook.com/theconcertproduction To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mr. Zeeshan Siddiqui PWR PWR

