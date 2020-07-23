Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey

Enhanced use of technology is likely to be among the most disruptive changes in the legal profession over the next ten years, according to a survey of legal professionals released on Thursday. Commissioned by Gurgaon-based BML Munjal University School of Law and legal search and consulting firm Vahura together, the survey covered more than 200 legal professionals.

The survey titled "Decoding the Next - Gen Legal Professional" was undertaken to understand law practitioners' perspective of the practice of law and the skills required of lawyers in the rapidly transforming legal environment in India. Over 90 per cent of the respondents, who are practising lawyers, foresee an increasing use of digitisation and technology innovations over the next ten years as the most disruptive change to sweep the sector, the survey concluded.

The survey found that the technology solutions in the legal space may replace some human roles at the entry-level by way of automating repetitive and standardised work but are expected to augment others such as reviewing documents more efficiently. Around 81 per cent respondents in the survey cited the ability to understand and anticipate client needs as the most sought-after skill among lawyers in the next three-five years followed by tech proficiency.

The survey also highlighted the skills gap in legal education. Commenting on the major findings in the survey, BML Munjal University President Akshay Munjal said technology is a key force for transforming every sector and the legal sector is no different. "Future teams, both law firms as well as in-house legal departments will have to be proficient in understanding and adapting technology with a host of tech and soft skills in order to remain competitive," Munjal noted.

This would require undergoing training or acquiring requisite skill sets by the professionals either at the education level or during their tenure with the law firms and companies, he added. Besides, the companies will have to constantly evaluate the need and accordingly set aside a budget for acquiring the required skill sets to update their employees, Munjal said.

With the increasing automation of legal work, the task to train the next generation of lawyers will shift from the law firms to the law schools, he noted. Law schools that upgrade their pedagogy by incorporating legal tech tools, and developing real world skills like drafting, project management and collaborative working, will be most sought after by students and employers, Munjal said. Over 60 per cent respondents stated that law schools in India are not keeping up with the changing environment.

"In the current scenario, law schools will play a critical role in nurturing and developing lawyers who are equipped with the skills and attitudes essential for modern legal practice," BML Munjal University Chancellor Sunil Kant Munjal said. BML Munjal University and Vahura undertook the survey in April and May 2020 and received responses from lawyers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata..