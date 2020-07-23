Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey

Besides, the companies will have to constantly evaluate the need and accordingly set aside a budget for acquiring the required skill sets to update their employees, Munjal said. With the increasing automation of legal work, the task to train the next generation of lawyers will shift from the law firms to the law schools, he noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:02 IST
Enhanced use of technology to be most disruptive change in legal profession going ahead: Survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Enhanced use of technology is likely to be among the most disruptive changes in the legal profession over the next ten years, according to a survey of legal professionals released on Thursday. Commissioned by Gurgaon-based BML Munjal University School of Law and legal search and consulting firm Vahura together, the survey covered more than 200 legal professionals.

The survey titled "Decoding the Next - Gen Legal Professional" was undertaken to understand law practitioners' perspective of the practice of law and the skills required of lawyers in the rapidly transforming legal environment in India. Over 90 per cent of the respondents, who are practising lawyers, foresee an increasing use of digitisation and technology innovations over the next ten years as the most disruptive change to sweep the sector, the survey concluded.

The survey found that the technology solutions in the legal space may replace some human roles at the entry-level by way of automating repetitive and standardised work but are expected to augment others such as reviewing documents more efficiently. Around 81 per cent respondents in the survey cited the ability to understand and anticipate client needs as the most sought-after skill among lawyers in the next three-five years followed by tech proficiency.

The survey also highlighted the skills gap in legal education. Commenting on the major findings in the survey, BML Munjal University President Akshay Munjal said technology is a key force for transforming every sector and the legal sector is no different. "Future teams, both law firms as well as in-house legal departments will have to be proficient in understanding and adapting technology with a host of tech and soft skills in order to remain competitive," Munjal noted.

This would require undergoing training or acquiring requisite skill sets by the professionals either at the education level or during their tenure with the law firms and companies, he added. Besides, the companies will have to constantly evaluate the need and accordingly set aside a budget for acquiring the required skill sets to update their employees, Munjal said.

With the increasing automation of legal work, the task to train the next generation of lawyers will shift from the law firms to the law schools, he noted. Law schools that upgrade their pedagogy by incorporating legal tech tools, and developing real world skills like drafting, project management and collaborative working, will be most sought after by students and employers, Munjal said. Over 60 per cent respondents stated that law schools in India are not keeping up with the changing environment.

"In the current scenario, law schools will play a critical role in nurturing and developing lawyers who are equipped with the skills and attitudes essential for modern legal practice," BML Munjal University Chancellor Sunil Kant Munjal said. BML Munjal University and Vahura undertook the survey in April and May 2020 and received responses from lawyers across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata..

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....

Xi's obsession to look strong amid domestic discontent likely reasons for China's rogue behaviour, say experts

A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinpings economic policies, his obsession to look strong, and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving Chinas misadventures in eastern Ladakh and the S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020