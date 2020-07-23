California in new deal with Chinese mask maker

California will spend an additional USD 315 million on protective masks through a contract with a Chinese manufacturer. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deal with BYD on Wednesday as he touted California's efforts to procure masks for health care and other essential workers.

Newsom signed a USD 1 billion contract with BYD in April and the first masks began arriving last month after delays. Newsom said California will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get more masks at lower prices.

But he also acknowledged the masks aren't always getting to workers that need them and pledged a more aggressive state response..