California in new deal with Chinese mask maker

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deal with BYD on Wednesday as he touted California's efforts to procure masks for health care and other essential workers. Newsom signed a USD 1 billion contract with BYD in April and the first masks began arriving last month after delays.

PTI | Sacramento | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

California will spend an additional USD 315 million on protective masks through a contract with a Chinese manufacturer. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the deal with BYD on Wednesday as he touted California's efforts to procure masks for health care and other essential workers.

Newsom signed a USD 1 billion contract with BYD in April and the first masks began arriving last month after delays. Newsom said California will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get more masks at lower prices.

But he also acknowledged the masks aren't always getting to workers that need them and pledged a more aggressive state response..

