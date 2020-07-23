Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling steady above $1.27 on last day of Brexit talks

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:43 IST
Sterling steady above $1.27 on last day of Brexit talks
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Sterling stabilized above $1.27 on Thursday on the last day of the Brexit negotiations, with traders looking out for any headlines that may shine some light on whether Britain could walk away from the European Union with a deal at the end of the year.

Media reports suggested the United Kingdon has given up hope on reaching a deal so investors should "watch the tone of the statements coming out of today's final meetings to see if they are of a conciliatory or confrontational nature," said Marshal Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. Overnight implied volatility gauges showed traders were slightly nervous about possible emerging headlines on Thursday as levels inched to a one-month high of 8.85%.

The pound was down 0.1% at $1.2716 and down 0.2% versus the euro at 91.02. Leveraged funds were shorting the British currency as of last Tuesday, but they had cut their positions in the last few weeks to hold just above $1 billion in shorts, according to the latest CFTC data.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020