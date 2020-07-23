Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain with wave of central bank meetings in focus

Emerging market stocks eked out gains on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of more stimulus to support economic recovery, with focus shifting to central bank meetings in Turkey and South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:43 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain with wave of central bank meetings in focus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Emerging market stocks eked out gains on Thursday as investors remained hopeful of more stimulus to support economic recovery, with the focus shifting to central bank meetings in Turkey and South Africa. The MSCI's index for developing world stocks rose 0.2%, with the majority of its gains capped by worries about deteriorating relations between the United States and China.

"U.S.-China relations have already been worsening since the beginning of the year... the closure of a consulate is unprecedented and could take the cold war onto a new level," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. Market participants were, however, hopeful of a possible coronavirus vaccine and more stimulus to help pandemic-struck nations out of a downturn, with the MSCI index rising nearly 44% from a trough in March.

South Africa's rand firmed with money markets pricing in 25 basis points cut to repo rate by South Africa's Reserve Bank for the fifth time this year, to an all-time low of 3.5%. "Given the magnitude of contraction in economic activity, stabilization in the rand exchange rate and downside risks to inflation, we think a 50 bps cut in the policy rate makes more sense to us," analysts at Credit Suisse wrote in a client note.

In Turkey, its central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 8.25%, after it halted a nearly year-long easing cycle last month citing a rise in inflation. The Turkish lira remained flat against the dollar. Data showed Turkey's consumer confidence index fell to 60.9 points in July from 62.6 the previous month, dropping deeper into the pessimistic territory.

Ukraine's central bank is likely to cut its key interest rate from 6% on Thursday at the first monetary policy meeting since a new governor took charge promising to make loans cheaper for businesses, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. Russia's rouble firmed with higher oil prices, while central and eastern European currencies including those of Hungary, Poland, and Romania rising slightly against the euro.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...

Slew of upbeat earnings lift European stocks

European shares climbed on Thursday, as investors brushed off simmering U.S.-China tensions and focused on better-than-expected earnings reports from companies such as Unilever, Daimler and Publicis. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020