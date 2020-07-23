Left Menu
Development News Edition

Optimise Media launches Video Commerce for Publishers, Powered by Flickstree

These videos come with “buy now” buttons embedded with tracking technology to facilitate users for shopping and publishers for monetization. LD Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Optimise Media Group (India) says, “When you compare banner versus video content on any website, user-click rate on video content is far higher.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:31 IST
Optimise Media launches Video Commerce for Publishers, Powered by Flickstree

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Performance marketing is one of the highest-earning methods for websites and app owners for more than a decade. A pioneer in the Affiliate Marketing Industry and recognized around the world as one of the leading global performance marketing networks, Optimise Media Group has more than 1000 top advertisers, a great pool of publishers and a robust attribution system. The company has been on the cutting edge of bringing healthy earning opportunities to digital publishers. Taking the performance marketing revolution to another level, for the first time ever in affiliate marketing industry globally, Optimise India in partnership with Flickstree now launches video commerce across all its merchants and publishers. Publishers can now put these videos just like any other brand creative on their platform, thus giving their users suggested shopping experience. These videos come with “buy now” buttons embedded with tracking technology to facilitate users for shopping and publishers for monetization.

LD Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Optimise Media Group (India) says, “When you compare banner versus video content on any website, user-click rate on video content is far higher. Our partner Flickstree, creates content powered by AI. This means that the content creation process is data-driven, clicks based, video completions, transactions, and many other parameters. This dramatically increases customer experience and purchase process.” With video content consumption on the rise, video commerce has been gaining momentum. While some companies are trying to do video commerce on their platform, a publisher partnership model of Optimise Media Group will democratize video-based suggested shopping experiences, across digital publishers. Shaan Raza, Deputy MD of Optimise Media Group (India) says, “At Optimise, we constantly thrive to bring innovation in the affiliate marketing industry. Video commerce is one such innovation that will revolutionize the way this industry operates. Users love when a guided shopping experience is given to them and Flickstree’s video commerce not only guides users what products to buy, but it also helps users reach the exact product pages with an interactive ‘buy’ button on the video player itself.” With thousands of video content in multiple languages, Flickstree’s proprietary shopping content brand +You, guides users to make purchases based on occasion and product curation. With a vision to empower all websites and apps with video commerce, Flickstree’s data-driven content and Optimise Media’s strong advertiser and publisher collaboration creates a compelling proposition, for advertisers and publishers alike.

About Optimise India Optimise Media is a performance marketing company with 20+ years of experience and multiple office locations across the globe. They offer products and services across the consumer journey. They have their own proprietary technology to track consumer journey till last mile, loyalty, and influencer marketing suits. Optimise Media works with more than 10,000 publishers and 200+ advertisers in India. Optimise Media is known for continuously evolving and innovating performance marketing space in India. With hundreds of offers from different advertisers via their offer feeds to publishers into various categories including cashback, loyalty points and banks, their reporting dashboard is one of the finest insight panels available, giving real time and transparent information, which helps publishers to earn more. For publishers who’ve any kind of traffic and who want to monetize better, do write at affiliateindia@optimisemedia.com.

Image: L-R: Shaan Raza, Deputy MD, Optimise Media Group (India) and LD Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Optimise Media Group (India) PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Happy outlook can do wonders in your physical well-being: Study

Good health and a happy outlook in life, though independent goals, can go hand-in-hand making a real impact on your overall physical well-being. Our research is one of the first randomised controlled trials to suggest that increasing the ps...

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Accused taken to hospital from jail over health issues

Sridhar, an inspector accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case, was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital from Madurai Central Jail on Thursday morning after complaining of poor health. The dean of the hospital said, Sridhar has u...

Diamond League track meet in England canceled

The Diamond League track meet in Gateshead, England, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fifth of the 15 meets in the series to be canceled. The event in London was also called off.The Gateshead meet was origina...

UK ambassador defends reputation amid racist remark claims

Americas ambassador to the UK has taken to Twitter to defend his reputation, rejecting allegations that he made insensitive remarks on race and gender. Robert Woody Johnsons comments late Wednesday followed a CNN report that he had been the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020