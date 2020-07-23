Left Menu
Nagarro launches machine vision-based artificial intelligence solutions that mitigate COVID-19 risks and enhance workplace safety

(ANI/PRNewswire)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:35 IST
Nagarro launches machine vision-based artificial intelligence solutions that mitigate COVID-19 risks and enhance workplace safety
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, announced the launch of AI-powered solutions to help organizations kick-start work and life amid the COVID-19 crisis. Based on machine vision technology, these solutions provide powerful workplace interventions quickly and effectively and have the potential to transform how we work and interact by ensuring better health and safety of employees and visitors.

Nagarro's COVID-AI suite of solutions is designed to leverage state-of-the-art AI models running on low-cost edge devices and can be deployed at scale in a matter of weeks, with very little overhead. It has mechanisms to ensure social distancing behavior, encourage PPE practices such as wearing masks, and monitor as well as mitigate high-risk scenarios such as large collections of people. Nagarro's COVID-AI suite of solutions includes:

Video analytics to help nudge and encourage social distancing behavior. Touch-less security systems to help identify, allow, and track authorized personnel.

PPE behavior monitoring to ensure the health and safety of your workforce Crowd density ascertaining and monitoring in open spaces in the workplace.

Better forecasting models that accurately forecast outcomes in these uncertain times. "As the world grapples with COVID-19, every ounce of technological innovation and ingenuity harnessed to fight this pandemic brings us one step closer to overcoming it. AI and ML are playing a key role in better understanding and addressing the COVID-19 crisis, " said Anurag Sahay, VP & Global Head - AI & Data Sciences, Nagarro. "Organizations, businesses, and establishments are finding new ways to operate effectively. At Nagarro, we are using AI powerfully to help bring some of these interventions in place. We believe that machine vision-based AI platforms have significant potential to transform how we work and live during the new normal."

Nagarro recently conducted a webinar highlighting how the COVID-AI suite of solutions can help organizations accelerate the adaptation to the new normal. To view the webinar recording, click here https://www.nagarro.com/webinar/ai-to-the-rescue-during-covid Write to AI@nagarro.com for more information about Nagarro COVID-AI solutions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

