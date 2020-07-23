Left Menu
Corteva Agriscience appoints Rahoul Sawani as MD of South Asia unit

Sawani will take over from Dr K V Subbarao, who will relocate to Johannesburg, South Africa, to assume a new leadership position as President, Africa and Middle East for Corteva Agriscience, the company said in a statement. Based in Singapore, Sawani was most recently Corteva Agriscience's marketing and strategy leader for Asia Pacific region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:08 IST
Global agri company Corteva Agriscience on Thursday announced the appointment of Rahoul Sawani as managing director for its South Asia commercial unit. Sawani will take over from Dr K V Subbarao, who will relocate to Johannesburg, South Africa, to assume a new leadership position as President, Africa and Middle East for Corteva Agriscience, the company said in a statement.

Based in Singapore, Sawani was most recently Corteva Agriscience's marketing and strategy leader for Asia Pacific region. He will be relocating to Hyderabad.      His career spans more than 20 years in leadership roles in product development, business strategy and sustainability across the specialty materials and automotive industries in India, the US and Singapore. "These strategic talent moves will strengthen our global organization in support of our operating model to serve our customers in India, one of our most exciting and strategic growth opportunities globally,” Corteva Agriscience President (Asia Pacific) Peter Ford said.

