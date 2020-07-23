Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid pandemic, consumer goods sales hold up at Unilever

Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry's ice creams, Lipton tea and Dove soaps, said on Thursday that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago — beating expectations of a drop of around 4% — despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus.

PTI | The Hague | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:32 IST
Amid pandemic, consumer goods sales hold up at Unilever
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter; @Unilever

Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Ben & Jerry's ice creams, Lipton tea, and Dove soaps, said on Thursday that second-quarter sales were only slightly lower than the same period a year ago beating expectations of a drop of around 4% despite the lockdown measures triggered by the global fight against the coronavirus. CEO Alan Jope said the Anglo-Dutch company had "unlocked new levels of agility in responding to unprecedented fluctuations in demand." The company's shares jumped more than 8% on the news.

Unilever's results provide a snapshot of how consumer behavior has been altered by the global pandemic - shoppers bought more food and drink to consume at home rather than visiting restaurants and cleaned their homes and hands more while spending less on personal grooming. "Lockdowns in our markets and reduced personal care occasions amidst restricted living led to lower demand for skin care, deodorants, and hair care, which each saw volume and price decline," the company said.

E-commerce grew 49% in the first half of the year as lockdowns and fear of the virus forced people to stay home and shop online. Second-quarter underlying sales growth edged down 0.3% while turnover fell 3.1% compared to the second quarter in 2019 to 13.3 billion euros ($15.4 billion).

The company noted that sales of food, ice cream, and tea rose as people spent more time at home. The flip side was that "consumers had fewer personal care occasions from going to work or socializing, and we saw a decline in our personal care business, except for hygiene products." The importance of hygiene in fighting the coronavirus led to increased demand for hand and home sanitizing products. "Consumers eating and cleaning more at home, and focusing more on hand hygiene, led to underlying sales growth in North America of 9.5% in the second quarter, despite a negative impact of 3.7% from food solutions and Prestige channel closures," the company said.

Following a review launched in January, Unilever said it will retain its tea businesses in India and Indonesia and separate the company's remaining tea operations into a new business. The separation is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020