Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMKVY-III to be 'highly friendly' towards employers: NSDC MD

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) MD and CEO Manish Kumar also urged the industry to formulate plans to integrate its skilling objectives with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY-III). Addressing a webinar, Kumar said the PMKVY-III scheme, "which is likely to come very soon", will try to draw in industry more deeply and "will be highly friendly towards employers".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:35 IST
PMKVY-III to be 'highly friendly' towards employers: NSDC MD

The third phase of the Centre's flagship skilling scheme PMKVY, which is likely to be implemented soon, will involve industry more and be "highly friendly" towards employers, a top NSDC official said on Thursday. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) MD and CEO Manish Kumar also urged the industry to formulate plans to integrate its skilling objectives with the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY-III).

Addressing a webinar, Kumar said the PMKVY-III scheme, "which is likely to come very soon", will try to draw in industry more deeply and "will be highly friendly towards employers". Besides, he said there are ongoing efforts to make the apprenticeship laws in the country even more friendly in the future and encouraged industry to promote apprenticeship.

Kumar said several countries have requested the NSDC to teach them how to skill. "The World Bank has hired us to teach Maldives, that's a smaller country, on what to do with skilling, also with Jordan and Lebanon, two other countries where they have hired us to help them skill themselves, and we have noticed demand from places like the UK," Kumar said.

The government launched the PMKVY scheme in 2015 and revamped it in 2016 to impart skills to one crore persons by 2020..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020