Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as upbeat earnings outweigh U.S.-China tensions

Shares have rallied to their strongest levels since February this week - in many countries erasing their entire slump in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into freefall - as investors bet that massive stimulus has carried economies through the worst of it. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.57% while the German DAX gained 0.64% and the FTSE 100 by 0.58%.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:24 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as upbeat earnings outweigh U.S.-China tensions

Stock markets rose on Thursday as better-than-expected corporate earnings in Europe offset worries about rising cases of COVID-19 and a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and China. Shares have rallied to their strongest levels since February this week - in many countries erasing their entire slump in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into freefall - as investors bet that massive stimulus has carried economies through the worst of it.

The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.57% while the German DAX gained 0.64% and the FTSE 100 by 0.58%. S&P mini-futures added 0.34%, pointing to a stronger open on Wall Street.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.13%, close to Tuesday's level, which was its highest since late February. It has surged around 45% since the lows of late March. The gains this week are despite Washington's order to Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, Texas amid accusations against China of spying, which initially pulled shares lower in Asia before stocks rebounded.

China called the order an "unprecedented escalation" by Washington and warned it would be forced to respond. U.S. President Donald Trump said that other consulate closures were "always possible".

"You almost have a tug of war in markets between positives and negatives and it's finally balanced. It looks like markets are pricing a V-shaped recovery so you can expect small negatives to have an outsize impact on markets," said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management. "But the pullback is likely to be shortlived as there are people waiting for a dip."

Positive corporate earnings surprises in Europe helped the mood, including from Unilever , French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics and automaker Daimler . Investors will be keeping a close watch on U.S. weekly jobless claims figures due at 1230 GMT for the latest indications of how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the American economy. The U.S. recorded more than 1,100 new coronavirus deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday.

Despite the virus being far from under control, analysts say unprecedented stimulus measures to boost battered economies continue to provide structural support for riskier assets. "The forces of liquidity are just unparalleled ... we're seeing what happened post the GFC (global financial crisis), but we're seeing it on steroids," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

"It's rare that you see both monetary and fiscal policy turned on, and then when they are they only turn on for a little bit." GOLD GLITTERS

In currency markets the euro was up 0.1% to $1.1583, close to the 21-month high of $1.1601 it touched on Wednesday as agreement between European Union members on a large economic recovery fund continued to provide lift. Traders pleased with the deal have also pushed Italian borrowing costs lower, and yields on 10-year government debt dropped to a new 4-1/2 month low, moving closer to 1%.

The dollar was down marginally against a basket of currencies and unchanged versus the Japanese yen . Gold prices rose 0.6% to $1,888 per ounce, a new nine-year peak, with prices up 24% on the year.

Investors have flocked to the safe-haven metal as they seek shelter from a potential reversal in pumped-up stock prices and a possible rise in inflation following so much monetary and fiscal stimulus. Oil prices gave up earlier gains, with U.S. crude down slightly to $41.85 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude nine cents lower at $44.20 per barrel.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Elaine Hardcastle)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...

China cites 'malicious slander' as Houston consulate closes

China said, malicious slander is behind an order by the US government to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained on Thursday that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. Foreign ministry spokespers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020