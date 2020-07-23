Left Menu
Development News Edition

Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Box360 is a metallic box containing an ultraviolet lamp inside. With the help of ultraviolet rays which are invisible to naked eyes, it disinfects articles such as food and milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, laptops and vehicle keys and gives in the "the purest" form back to use, a press release from the firm said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:41 IST
Safwey, Hyderabad startup launches 'Box 360' UV sanitiser

Hyderabad, Jul 23 (PTI): Safwey Advanced Disinfectant Systems, a city-based startup, on Thursday launched 'Box 360', a chemical-free ultraviolet solution to contain coronavirus spread through the surface. Box360 is a metallic box containing an ultraviolet lamp inside.

With the help of ultraviolet rays which are invisible to naked eyes, it disinfects articles such as food and milk packets, jewellery boxes, mobile phones, laptops and vehicle keys and gives in the "the purest" form back to use, a press release from the firm said. Dr Praneeth, Medical and R&D director of Safwey, said "Box360 disinfects mobiles, valets, car keys and everything.

We have tested this at PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) for 30 seconds, one minute and so on for up to 12 minutes.The best result came at 2 minutes. Still, we kept the beep time at 3 minutes as a precaution.UV sterilisation has been used for long.We clean even water with this.

In addition to the UV BOX360, the company has also launchedSHIELD360, UV room Disinfection systems which can be extremely useful at both domestic and business segments, especially in hospitals, restaurants, movie theatres, public transport among other establishments. Box360 comes in three variants for different uses with price of Rs 14,000 to less than Rs one lakh, according to the release.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Hagia Sophia to host first Muslim prayers since reverting to a mosque

Friday prayers will be held for the first time at Istanbuls Hagia Sophia since President Tayyip Erdogan declared the building once again a mosque after a top Turkish court ruled in favour of annulling its museum status. It served as a Chris...

Pak approach in Kulbhushan Jadhav case farcical: India

India on Thursday accused Pakistan of blocking all legal remedies to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said Pakistan adopted a farcical approach in handling the case, adding India is explori...

Man allegedly killed on suspicion of practising sorcery in Andhra

On suspicion of practising sorcery a person was allegedly killed by stone-pelting by the villagers in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh. This incident took place in Konda Kuneru village in GL Puram Mandal on July 11 and the deceased p...

Reliance Industries shares jump 3 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Thursday jumped nearly 3 per cent amid reports that Amazon was eyeing a stake in the conglomerates retail arm. The heavyweight stock gained 2.82 per cent to close at Rs 2,060.65 on the BSE.During the day, it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020