Industry backs Karnataka govt's "jobs-for-locals" push

Industry has backed Karnataka government's "jobs-for-locals" push saying the state has talent with required skills and the business has a responsibility to be a good citizen in every place they go to. According to the new industrial policy approved on Thursday by the government, "all new industrial projects shall create maximum possible direct employment opportunities with a minimum employment of 70 per cent to Kannadigas on an overall basis and 100 per cent in case of Group D employees." Welcoming the government decision to give preference to local youth, Chairman of FICCI, Karnataka State Council, K Ullas Kamath said the State has abundant talent with required skill sets.

"Karnataka has the best of education institutions and also skill development ITIs. Local youth needs encouragement in their own State. This can be achieved over a period of time," Kamath told PTI. The government, he said, has to focus on imparting skill post education so that they can get into industry after completing the training.

"Here, public-private partnership with industry will be desirable." Terming it as a "good policy," information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said in every State industries should create maximum employment for locals. "This practice of getting cheaper contract labour from outside for Group D jobs should stop," Pai, a former Chief Financial Officer of IT major Infosys Ltd, said.

"However, for highly skilled jobs, there should be no such restriction as it will impede efficiency with the caveat that jobs are given on a fair and equal opportunity basis for locals." Business has a responsibility to be a good citizen in every place they go to!," he added..