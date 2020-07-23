Left Menu
Bureau Veritas to certify The Ascott's properties worldwide

It has 4,600 employees in India and has over 70 offices across the country. The agreement with Bureau Veritas would certify the hygiene and safety standards of properties owned and managed by Ascott, a statement said here ln Thursday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:50 IST
Chennai, July 23 (PTI): The Ascott Limited, a global lodging company owned by CapitaLand, has signed an agreement with Bureau Veritas to certify hygiene and safety standards of the lodging company's properties worldwide. Bureau Veritas is a France-based global leader in testing, inspection and certification. It has 4,600 employees in India and has over 70 offices across the country.

The agreement with Bureau Veritas would certify the hygiene and safety standards of properties owned and managed by Ascott, a statement said here ln Thursday. Ascott said it has embarked on the initiative as part of its programme 'Ascott Cares' focusing on providing safe homes for its staff and guests.

"The Ascott Cares-Bureau Veritas Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label is a holistic programme developed in partnership with Ascott by leveraging Bureau Veritas expertise of more than 190 years in providing testing, inspection and certification," the statement said. Commenting on the partnership, The Ascott Ltd, head- global operations, Alfred Ong said, "As international travel gradually resumes, our partnership with Bureau Veritas offers our guests a greater peace of mind as they book their stay with Ascott." "Our guests can continue to place their trust in Ascott to provide a home away from home that is comfortable, clean, secure and safe. With a safe working environment, our staff members are also able to better focus on caring for our guests," he added.

Under the pact, Bureau Veritas would conduct field audits to verify if the properties of Ascott Ltd have appropriate health, hygiene and safety procedures in line with globally recognised best practices. Ascott said it continues to roll out various initiatives as its serviced residences adapt to business modules in the post COVID-19 era.

Ascott's regional general manager (Middle-East, India, Africa and Turkey) Vincent Miccolis said, "We are continuously creating uninterrupted services at our properties which remain operational...Somerset Greenways Chennai and Citadines OMR Chennai are offering flexible work environments with services for corporate guests to work remotely." The Ascott Ltd currently has about 69,000 operating units while over 48,000 units were under development, the statement said..

