Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal calls for removing hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices

He said "IPRs should not block access to critical medicines and other devices required for the treatment of the disease". Addressing the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Trade Ministers virtual meeting, Goyal also called for enhancing transparency in their trade and building trust to prevent losing their role as a pre-eminent trade partners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:49 IST
Goyal calls for removing hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices

Calling for removal of "multiple" hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said intellectual property rights (IPRs) should not become a hindrance in their availability. He said the TRIPS (trade related aspects of intellectual property rights) agreement of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) did not envisage a pandemic where demand for vaccines and medicines would come from several countries simultaneously, with the requirement changing at a rapid pace.

"The minister called for removing multiple hurdles in access to medicines at affordable prices created by the lopsided WTO rules for protecting intellectual property," a ministry statement said. He said "IPRs should not block access to critical medicines and other devices required for the treatment of the disease".

Addressing the 10th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Trade Ministers virtual meeting, Goyal also called for enhancing transparency in their trade and building trust to prevent losing their role as a pre-eminent trade partners. He added that for trade to play its part in the recovery process, all the partners must be trustworthy and transparent.

"It is trust and transparency which determines the sustainability of global supply chains and nations must demonstrate their compliance with global rules of trade to remain a part of global trade flow,"he added. Goyal said the ongoing crisis has exposed the world to vulnerabilities, forcing countries to explore ways to support each other.

Trade can be an engine for reviving growth in such a scenario and this is premised on strengthening of the WTO based on its principles of openness, fairness, transparency, inclusivity, and non-discrimination, he added. Further, the minister said that the multilateral rules-based trading system is facing "serious and grave" challenges, including a spate of unilateral measures and countermeasures, deadlock in key areas of negotiations and an impasse in the appellate body.

He said the WTO reform process should take into account existing realities in the world and should be inclusive, balanced and consensus based, leading to prosperity for all. "It is disheartening that we are seeing some proposals at the WTO seeking to ride on the pandemic for pursuing commercial ends. It will essentially support the quest of developed countries' firms to have unhindered access to the markets in developing countries, while putting constraints on developing countries to establish domestic manufacturing capacities," he added.

The minister also said that any economic partnership must keep in mind the different size and population of each country, unequal levels of economic development and human development indicators, contrasting levels of prosperity, cultural diversity and significantly different political and judicial systems. "India provided critical medical supplies to around 150 countries in these troubled times. As the 'Pharmacy of the World' we have catered to the spike in demand for drugs such as hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol being used for the treatment of COVID-19," Goyal said.

Calling upon BRICS to support responsible investment, Goyal said it should be aimed at balanced outcomes and create gains even for recipient countries and, most importantly, employment generation. PTI RR RVK.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...

Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive. The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, S...

EC defers bypolls for one LS, 7 assembly seats citing COVID-19, floods

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of monsoon and flood situation, the Election Commission has deferred by-elections for one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats and will meet on Friday to discuss about a possible schedule. The states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020