Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations

British newspapers reported Wednesday that Pompeo said at the London event that Tedros had been “bought” by the Chinese government, an exceptionally personal comment against the WHO chief following the many broadsides against the agency from Washington. Critics say the Trump administration has been trying to distract attention from its own failings in managing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which has the most confirmed cases and virus-related deaths in the world.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:37 IST
WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The director-general of the World Health Organization has upbraided US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making "untrue and unacceptable" allegations, responding to media reports saying Pompeo had claimed the health agency chief was "bought" by China. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO was focusing on "saving lives" as he lashed out Thursday at the comments that British media said Pompeo had made at a closed-door event this week in London.

Tedros' response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent months. British newspapers reported Wednesday that Pompeo said at the London event that Tedros had been "bought" by the Chinese government, an exceptionally personal comment against the WHO chief following the many broadsides against the agency from Washington.

Critics say the Trump administration has been trying to distract attention from its own failings in managing the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, which has the most confirmed cases and virus-related deaths in the world. In recent months, the administration has repeatedly criticized WHO's response to the pandemic and its alleged deference to Beijing. President Donald Trump has ordered the United States to withdraw next year from the agency it has bankrolled and supported for decades.

Pompeo was not asked about his reported comments at a news conference in Denmark on Wednesday. The Times of London reported before that appearance that Pompeo had told a gathering of British lawmakers that he had intelligence suggesting Tedros had been "bought" by China's government and that his election as WHO chief in 2017 had led to the death of British nationals. "The comments were done, I think on Tuesday -- last Tuesday. And the comments are untrue and unacceptable, and without any foundation for that matter," Tedros told reporters in Geneva. "If there is one thing that really matters to us and which should matter to the entire international community, it's saving lives. And WHO will not be distracted by these comments."

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian anti-graft group says razing of activist's house was assassination bid

The family home of a prominent Ukrainian anti-corruption activist burned down in what his organization on Thursday called an assassination bid, demanding that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy investigate the incident personally.Vitaliy Shabuni...

Two bike-borne men snatch woman's gold chain in Delhi's GK

Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in south Delhis Greater Kailash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident which took place around 1.30 pm was captured in a CCTV camera.In the CCTV footage, the two men ...

ABB India June-qtr net down 76 pc at Rs 16.75 cr

Engineering firm ABB India on Thursday reported an around 76 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 16.75 crore for the June quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The companys net profit stood at Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended June 30, ...

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths

Pune district reported 2,368 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its COVID-19 case count to 62,002, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 1,562 with 58 patients succumbing to the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020