Equity indices dip by 0.5 pc, banking and financial stocks plunge

Equity benchmark indices slipped by nearly half a per cent during early hours on Friday due to weakness in Asian peers and selling pressure led by banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 10:35 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 10:26 IST
Reliance Industries was up by 4.2 pc on Friday morning to Rs 2,145.25 per share. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices slipped by nearly half a percent during early hours on Friday due to weakness in Asian peers and selling pressure led by banking and financial stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 180 points or 0.47 percent at 37,960 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 60 points or 0.53 percent at 11,156.

Except for Nifty pharma which moved up by 0.4 percent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty financial service down by 1.7 percent, private bank by 1.5 percent, metal by 1 percent, and auto by 0.5 percent. Among stocks, home loan lender HDFC dipped by 2.7 percent at Rs 1,824.65 per share while Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Bank lost by 2.5 percent, 1.7 percent, and 1.6 percent respectively.

The other prominent losers were Tata Consultancy Services, Hindalco, Coal India, Bharti Infratel and UPL. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced by 4.25 percent to Rs 2,145.25 per share. Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's were up by 3 percent and 0.2 percent while IT majors Wipro and Infosys showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped from six-month peaks as US-China tensions soured. Chinese blue chips retreated by 2.9 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan lost by 1.3 percent. Tokyo was closed for a holiday but Nikkei futures were trading 250 points below the cash close.

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

