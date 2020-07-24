ADARA Announces Launch of Virtual 5G App for Android Phones and Tablets

Left Menu
ADARA's Virtual 5G App enables 5G Mobile Broadband in a Service Globally available for all Generation Android Phones and Tablets Available immediately on the Google Play App Store SAN JOSE, California, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA Networks, Inc., acknowledged as one of the Industry's leading SDN and Cloud Networking companies, today announced Public Availability of its Virtual 5G App, a first of its kind, which delivers 5G Mobile Broadband speeds, and a Globally Available 5G Service.

PTI | Sanjose | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:43 IST
ADARA's Virtual 5G App enables 5G Mobile Broadband in a Service Globally available for all Generation Android Phones and Tablets Available immediately on the Google Play App Store SAN JOSE, California, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ADARA Networks, Inc., acknowledged as one of the Industry's leading SDN and Cloud Networking companies, today announced Public Availability of its Virtual 5G App, a first of its kind, which delivers 5G Mobile Broadband speeds, and a Globally Available 5G Service. ADARA's Virtual 5G is a Mobile App available through Google Play as Freemium Software enabling 5G Service on any generation Android phone, with Android 8.0, 8.1, 9, and Android 10, which is the Operating System on the newest generation Android 5G Phones. ADARA Virtual 5G elevates the performance of older generation phones such as 3G and 4G/LTE phones to 5G performance and ADARA Virtual 5G is a new Software which even improves the native Mobile Broadband performance of new 5G phones. ADARA's Virtual 5G App has Industry Leading Performance in Bandwidth, Speed, Quality and Latency Reduction, with none of the drawbacks of 5G service.

Nationwide rollout of 5G is scarce, with a select few service providers offering 5G at the lower end (600 MHz) of the Mobile Broadband spectrum. Spending to create 5G will reach $2.7 Trillion in 2020; widespread 5G is not projected to appear until 2027. ADARA Virtual 5G is available globally, with ADARA's Virtual 5G available to 6.5 Billion in 150 countries worldwide, in every continent, on any generation (e.g. 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G) phone, eliminating the wait for 5G service. 5G Networks have limited range; distances of a few feet and simple objects; doors, trees, glass, cause signals to drop, with 5G signals available only a small percentage of the time in isolated pockets of the country. ADARA Virtual 5G is always available without limitations.

5G Phones cost as much as $2,000, with monthly costs of a $1,000 over the life of the phone. ADARA Virtual 5G App eliminates the cost of new phones and monthly fees. 5G promises Latency of less than 1 Millisecond to the first network hop, not end to end as is often inaccurately stated. ADARA Virtual 5G delivers Latency of less than 1 Millisecond to the first network hop.

5G promises Mobile Broadband Speeds of 50+ Mbps; a recent survey that confirmed average 5G speeds in real-world user experience and availability range from 28.2 Mbps to 42.6 Mbps; peak numbers are higher but those peaks have an availability of only .4% and no 5G carrier had availability that exceeded 22%. ADARA Virtual 5G delivers from 200 to 1,000+ Mbps. These performance increases are important because they enable what consumers want; better Browsing, better Quality Video Streaming, and Video Chat / Conferencing, with fewer stops/starts and no dropped calls with a Freemium App. Most importantly they are 100% available in all situations including Remote Work, Remote Education, Corporate Locales, Stores, and public spaces such as Public Transit, Cars, Planes and recreational locations.

5G stated performance is often misleading; advertised latencies of less than 1 millisecond refer to first network hop connection not end-to-end latency. 5G speeds are often quoted as a result of PING times which can vary wildly, where PING times from the same 5G phone at the same moment can register as low as 20 Mbps to 20 times higher as PING is interpreted in widely varying ways by Service Providers. ADARA provides in-App capability to measure speed. ADARA provides PING times, but since PING does not resemble real-world user perceived performance ADARA also follows Google recommended standards for accurate performance measurement and provides Real-Time Measurements using iPerf, as Google states "we recommend using netperf over ping for latency tests". Additionally since TCP makes connections and sends data and PING does not, "we prefer using TCP over ICMP (PING). TCP is a more common use case and thus tends to be more representative of real-world applications." About ADARA Networks, Inc.

ADARA Networks, Inc. is acknowledged as one of the premier providers of SDN and Cloud Networking products. ADARA's work in Intent-Based Networking includes contributions to the ONOS Service Provider Intent framework, with advanced elements such as Performance-Based Path Computation Engines and Intent-Based Packet Optical Management. ADARA's AI Learning Algorithms monitor hundreds of attributes in real-time in Networks, Physical and Virtual Hosts and Services; it is the most advanced Intent Based Production SD WAN in the industry. ADARA bundles a rich analytics package and IPSec VPN with SDN Controllers and a Cloud Management Platform and other VNFs, and they complement and connect ADARA's Portfolio of Cloud Products. ADARA Direct Connections enables large Corporate Enterprises with presence outside of Public Clouds to interconnect Clouds at the Network, and Computing Level, enabling Single Pane of Glass Management of Containers, Virtual Machines, Applications and Services and Networks across Performance-Based Cloud Connections. ADARA Topology Visualization enables Enterprise wide visibility of Networks and Clouds with detail on a real-time basis with self-healing capabilities. Learn more at www.ADARANetworks.com.

