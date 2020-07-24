J-K Lt Governor calls for innovative strategy to create market for silk, wool products

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has called for undertaking an innovative strategy for creating markets for silk and wool products, manufactured in the union territory, at the national and international level, an official spokesman said here on Friday. In order to give an impetus to the silk and wool sectors in J-K, the Lt Governor inaugurated the modernized and upgraded Government Woollen Spinning Plant and Silk Filatures at Solina here on Thursday, the spokesman said.

Murmu also e-inaugurated modernized Government Spinning Mill at Nowshera here, the spokesman added. All these units have been modernized and upgraded at a total cost of Rs 16.22 crore with around Rs 9.06 crore being funded under languishing projects, he said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the Industries and Commerce Department to revive the units which had been closed and have been made fit for operation after decades. Murmu observed that with the operationalization of the units, the economic benefits would reach a large section of the society, especially those associated with cocoon and sheep rearing. A significant amount of raw silk and wool which was being sent outside J-K without any value addition would now be processed and finished within J-K, the Lt Governor said.

Murmu called for undertaking an innovative strategy for creating markets for the manufactured products in these units at the national and international level, the spokesman said. He said Murmu also enquired about the interventions being made for the revival of the historical silk unit and asked the officers concerned to focus on enhancing the viabilities of such business units as self-sustaining and employment-generating public sector units.

The Lt Governor directed the Industries and Commerce Department to carry out repair and renovation work of the buildings and surroundings of the Solina complex at the earliest without disturbing the architecture of heritage buildings. He also directed that the Solina Complex be developed as a cultural hub wherein arts, crafts and culture would be showcased. Besides, it would be the focal point for craft shopping, cultural programs for locals, and tourists visiting J-K. On the occasion, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Industries, and Commerce Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi informed the Lt Governor that the silk filatures would have a silk yarn production capacity of 40,000 kg consuming around 1,20,000 kg of the cocoon, thus providing an assured market to around 10,000 cocoon rearers.

It was further informed that the spinning plant would be consuming around 2,00,000 kg of local wool to produce around 1,50,000 kg of yarn which would be weaved at the Government Woollen Weaving Mills, Bemina to produce local tweed which has got a good local and national market. In the coming times, this facility will render effective market support to the local farmer families who will be benefitting by way of getting better remuneration for the raw wool, Dwivedi said.