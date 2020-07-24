Left Menu
PVR Cinemas ties up with Dettol for hygienic movie viewing experience

PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta said the multiplex chain has spent the last few months "brainstorming amongst ourselves and with the world leaders in our industry to come up with the best and safest practices for our customers to return to the movies". "Having left no stone unturned in ensuring their well-being across all levels, we are pleased to partner with Dettol to guarantee an even cleaner and safer viewing experience.

24-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

FMCG major RB on Friday said its popular brand Dettol has partnered with multiplex chain PVR Cinemas to help create a safe and hygienic movie viewing experience for the latter's customers once cinemas open in accordance with the government guidelines and permission. The partnership program will enable and develop enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols for the guests of PVR Cinemas across its 175 properties operating in 70 cities across the country, the company said in a statement. "Our aim is to partner meaningfully together with PVR to provide best in class Dettol germ protection – proven Dettol products to be used in expert vetted protocols so that the consumer is reassured and confident of a safe and hygienic viewing experience," RB Health South Asia Chief Marketing Officer Pankaj Duhan said.

Even as the lockdown is progressively eased, the Indian consumers' concern on germs exposure and desire for protective measures remain very high, Duhan added. PVR Cinemas CEO Gautam Dutta said the multiplex chain has spent the last few months "brainstorming amongst ourselves and with the world leaders in our industry to come up with the best and safest practices for our customers to return to the movies".

"Having left no stone unturned in ensuring their well-being across all levels, we are pleased to partner with Dettol to guarantee an even cleaner and safer viewing experience. We are positive that the people would enlist the same trust in us as they have in the past decades of our relationship with them," Dutta added. PVR Cinemas will implement stringent hygiene protocols, social distancing and food safety measures, along with minimal human contact across all touchpoints and all employees will be undergoing health screening daily and fortnightly, besides wearing PPE gear, face masks, gloves and face shields for extra protection, the statement said.

"Further, the entire premises will undergo an EPA approved complete ULV sanitization process at regular intervals which helps in coating the surface with anti-microbial layers with electrostatic machines for up to thirty days," it added..

