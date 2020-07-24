Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bisleri wins ET's iconic brand of the year award

Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, has been recognized by The Economic Times as one of the most 'Iconic Brands of India', for 2020.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:24 IST
Bisleri wins ET's iconic brand of the year award
Bisleri recognised as the iconic brand of the year. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, has been recognized by The Economic Times as one of the most 'Iconic Brands of India', for 2020. The award ceremony that was held virtually this year celebrated the best of homegrown indigenous brands of India and their exceptional growth stories.

The third edition of the ET Iconic Brands of India showcased successful brands and outlined the DNA of the legendary brands, taking a deep dive into what has made them stand out and what they are doing as an ongoing process to live up to their iconic status. "I wish to thank the people of India for the trust they have placed on us over the last 50 years. The consumers are at the heart of what we do and which has made Bisleri a truly iconic brand over the years. Bisleri has become a symbol of trust and purity and has been a household name for many years only because of the love and support we have received from our consumers," said Ramesh J Chauhan, Chairman, Bisleri International Pvt Ltd about this achievement.

Over the years Bisleri has connected and engaged with the consumers at a personal level, prioritizing their needs and becoming a part of their journey, by addressing any gaps between the expectations and services provided. Bisleri has maintained the reassurance of providing the safest drinking mineral water with its relentless commitment to quality & health of the consumers.

Every product innovation made over the last 50 years has been made prioritizing the safety and convenience of the consumers. Bisleri was the first to introduce a Breakaway seal in the country in 1997, went on to become the industry's benchmark for purity and safety. It was the first in the category to launch the 500 ML pack size for the convenience factor and the first brand in India to print its label in 14 languages. To distinguish itself from other spurious brands and from the clutter of other packaged water available in blue, Bisleri changed its identity from blue label to green.

To cater to the increasing demand for mineral water on account of the Covid-19 crisis, the company enabled an e-commerce platform as part of its many direct-to-home initiatives. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

On trial on riot charges, Hong Kong newlyweds prepared for life apart

For Valentines Day this year, Henry Tong gave his wife, Elaine To, a photo book. It holds the memories of their life together their first date six years ago, kissing in front of a pro-democracy Lennon wall the tattooed bands on their ring f...

1,820 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, tally reaches 33,511

Bihar reported 1,820 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33,511. According to the state health department, there are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar, out of which 737 cases were reported on We...

Can't blame only beggars, even others flout COVID-19 norms: HC

Even civilised people dont follow social distancing norms and other rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Bombay High Court remarked on Friday, saying it would be wrong to blame beggars only. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar ...

FACTBOX-Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britains Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a wife beater. The Suns lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020