15,000+ art sold by young Indian artist Dhanraj Shelke

KOLHAPUR, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world around is changing a lot, where online is the new market. But in India, where there are millions of qualified starving artists, there's no source wherein one could get to know what to do and how to do after their art education is completed. Artist Dhanraj Shelke from Kolhapur, Maharashtra made his own blueprint of how he could sell 15,000 plus artworks without leaving the room and without any capital, with the help of the Internet and its tools like social media, search engine, seller websites etc.

From a very young age, Artist Dhanraj Shelke started painting, and as he grew, he acquired maximum knowledge in the field of art. Dhanraj completed his Masters in Business Administration as well as his art education from Kolhapur. Growing up, he came across many master painters, but he did not know what to do after his art education in this modern digital age. After years of hard work and perseverance, Dhanraj created his own blueprint, which landed him in 'the world's top inspirational modern artists' (by London magazine) and got him featured at 'Tokyo International Art Fair', and many other prestigious galleries and awards. www.dhanrajshelkeart.com is one of the top 80 artist sites in world backed by @dhanrajshelkeart on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc with a total 50k plus followers. He has a team of 80 artists pan India with operations in graphics, fine art, art decor, corporate gifting, 3D printing, art tenders, art merchandising etc, making him one of the top art selling artists in India and as well as proud winner of many awards. Many prestigious art collector's like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Grand Hyatt, government organizations, Hollywood, Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, etc. own a piece of art created by Dhanraj Shelke.

