Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited makes E-Home Loan process fast and hassle-free

Most home buyers will agree that getting a home loan is a tedious task.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:42 IST
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited makes E-Home Loan process fast and hassle-free
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Most home buyers will agree that getting a home loan is a tedious task. From doing research to finding the best home loan deal, to filling out the loan application form, visiting the branches and getting involved in heaps of paperwork, applying for a loan has always been a lengthy process.

To address this, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited has recently launched E-Home Loan for home buyers. By applying for it, borrowers can get approval on this digital home loan within 10 minutes without the hassle of visiting the lender's office. Through its hassle-free and time-saving application process, this E-Home Loan is platform designed to help borrowers fulfil their mortgage needs online.

To apply for an E-Home Loan from BHFL, borrowers need to follow the following simple steps: 1. Visit the Bajaj Housing Finance Limited website and fill out their details on the online loan application form and submit the form.

2. After submitting the form online, a loan offer is generated. This helps the borrower know his/her loan eligibility without having to visit any branch. 3. Loan applicants can simply download a Digital Sanction Letter by paying a nominal fee. This sanction letter comes with a validity of six months (T&C apply).

4. To apply and avail the loan, borrowers can connect with BHFL on the email id or phone number provided by the lender in the digital sanction letter within the 6-month validity period. Apart from its easy online application process, the E-Home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers borrowers a host of other benefits. These include:

1. Digital Sanction letter in 10 minutes: With its faster application processing and approval process, BHFL provides loan applicants with a digital sanction letter in just 10 minutes on applying for an E-Home Loan. 2. Online application process: Borrowers can experience a hassle-free loan application process with BHFL's digital E-Home Loan application from the comfort of their homes.

3. Easy E-balance transfer facility: Borrowers can reduce their home loan EMIs by easily transferring their existing Home Loan to BHFL at a lower interest rate with minimal documentation. 4. Interest Subsidy under PMAY (T&C apply): Borrowers can avail a subsidy of up to 6.5% on the interest rate on their home loan when they apply through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

5. Online part pre-payment: Borrowers can part pre-pay their home loans 6. Manage their account online: Borrowers can manage their home loan account through the company's digital customer portal, where they can access their loan details from anywhere, any time.

For a speedy loan application process, borrowers can click here to apply for an E-Home Loan from BHFL. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat move

China on Friday ordered the US to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washingtons decision to shut the Chinese mission in Houston, further straining the already tense bilateral ties. A statement by the Chinese Foreign Mini...

Hungarian PM claims EU win but rule-of-law dispute not over

Hungarys prime minister on Friday touted what he called his victory at the European Union summit, where the blocs leaders decided on a massive seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan, but acknowledged he did not achieve his goal of ...

Barnala police busted inter-state drug cartel operating in 11 states

In one of the biggest crackdowns on drug networking cartels, the Barnala Police busted an inter-state gang of illegal syndicates supplying psychotropic drugs in 11 states and more than 50 districts of India. Some 27,62,137 intoxicating tabl...

Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 74.83 against US dollar

The rupee slid 8 paise to close at 74.83 to the US dollar on Friday, tracking lacklustre equities amid worries that the US-China friction will further dent global economic recovery. The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.94 at the interbank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020