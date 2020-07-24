Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ather Energy raises Rs 84 crore from Hero MotoCorp

It will also set up "Ather Grid fast charging points" across the country over the next 5 years, making public charging easy and accessible to all electric vehicle owners. Hero MotoCorp Head of Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Global Business & Strategy Rajat Bhargava said the company sees immense potential in Arther Energy to expand its market even further, especially given the likely growth of electric vehicles (EV) in the near future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:48 IST
Ather Energy raises Rs 84 crore from Hero MotoCorp

Electric vehicle startup Ather Energy on Friday said it has raised Rs 84 crore from the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp as an extension of series C round. Hero MotoCorp has been a part of Ather's growth story since 2016, when they first invested as a part of Series B. This round is a reinstatement of confidence by existing investors in Ather's potential and success, Ather Energy said in a statement.

With the latest investment, Hero MotoCorp's shareholding in Ather Energy has increased to 34.58 per cent. Prior to the investment, its stake in the startup was 31.27 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

"We are in a high growth phase of our journey, and while the last few months have been challenging, we have not altered our expansion plans. "Our geographic expansion and the roll-out schedule for the Ather 450X are on track, and we will be using these funds to invest in our facilities to meet the demand we have seen for the Ather 450X across the country," Ather Energy Co-founder & CEO Tarun Mehta said on the laterst fund raise.

Ather Energy said that to meet the projected demand in the coming years, it is opening a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, which is designed to produce 1 lakh units annually, and is scalable 5 lakh units. It will also set up "Ather Grid fast charging points" across the country over the next 5 years, making public charging easy and accessible to all electric vehicle owners.

Hero MotoCorp Head of Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Global Business & Strategy Rajat Bhargava said the company sees immense potential in Arther Energy to expand its market even further, especially given the likely growth of electric vehicles (EV) in the near future. "In addition to our efforts of developing a robust external eco-system for EVs, we are also aggressively working on our internal EV programme. Our aim is to provide accessible electric mobility to customers across the globe. Sustainability and a clean, green environment remain central to our vision to be the future of mobility," Bhargava added.

Ather Energy said it is now entering an "aggressive expansion phase on the back of its flagship product, Ather 450X electric scooter, and is looking to scale to 20 cities by the end of 2021". The vehicle will soon be available in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai, with deliveries beginning in October 2020. PTI RKL BAL BAL

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-COVID-19 spike poses new threat to Romanian league

The Romanian league, which resumed one and a half month ago, could be scrapped after dozens of COVID-19 cases hit several top flight clubs, the countrys football federation chief said on Friday. Several top division matches have already bee...

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat move

China on Friday ordered the US to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washingtons decision to shut the Chinese mission in Houston, further straining the already tense bilateral ties. A statement by the Chinese Foreign Mini...

Hungarian PM claims EU win but rule-of-law dispute not over

Hungarys prime minister on Friday touted what he called his victory at the European Union summit, where the blocs leaders decided on a massive seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan, but acknowledged he did not achieve his goal of ...

Barnala police busted inter-state drug cartel operating in 11 states

In one of the biggest crackdowns on drug networking cartels, the Barnala Police busted an inter-state gang of illegal syndicates supplying psychotropic drugs in 11 states and more than 50 districts of India. Some 27,62,137 intoxicating tabl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020