Left Menu
Development News Edition

ESIC scheme adds 4.63 lakh new members in May

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 18:33 IST
ESIC scheme adds 4.63 lakh new members in May

Around 4.63 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in May 2020 as against 2.55 lakh subscribers in April this year, data showed. As many as 8.21 lakh new members had joined the scheme run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in March 2020, against 11.83 lakh subscribers in the previous month, according to the payroll data released in May. The data was part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. It should be noted that after over two-month-long coronavirus lockdown, the country had on June 1 entered the first phase of unlock plan.

The NSO report showed gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, against 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal. During the period September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had joined the ESIC scheme. The report said that gross new enrolments with the ESIC during the September 2017 to May 2020 period were 3.91 crore. The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017. According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO recorded at 3.18 lakh during May, up from one lakh in April this year. Provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had showed that net new enrolments stood at 1.33 lakh in April this year. The figure has now been revised to 1,00,825. The net new enrolments with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had dropped to 5.72 lakh in March 2020 from 10.21 lakh in February, as per the payroll data released in May. The net new enrolments with the EPFO hover around 7 lakh every month on an average. During 2019-20, the number of net new subscribers rose to 78.58 lakh compared to 61.12 lakh in the preceding fiscal, according to the latest payroll data in the report. The data showed that during September 2017-May 2020 around 3.38 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

The report, titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - May 2020', said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive. The NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020