Sebi asks depositories to record all types of encumbrances

The SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations requires promoters of a company to disclose details of their encumbered shares. Sebi noted that apart from pledge, hypothecation and non-disposal undertakings, currently there is no framework to capture the details of other types of encumbrances in the depository system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:04 IST
New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi on Friday asked depositories to put in place a system for capturing and recording all types of encumbrances. The SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations requires promoters of a company to disclose details of their encumbered shares.

Sebi noted that apart from pledge, hypothecation and non-disposal undertakings, currently there is no framework to capture the details of other types of encumbrances in the depository system. Accordingly, it has now been decided that depositories will put in place a system for capturing and recording all types of encumbrances, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

Towards this end, depositories will follow processes and other norms similar to that stipulated for the purpose of capturing and recording non-disposal undertakings in depository system. "The freeze and unfreeze instructions executed by the participant for recording all encumbrances will be subject to 100 per cent concurrent audit," Sebi noted.

The depository participant will not facilitate or be party to any type of encumbrance outside the depository system. Sebi asked depositories to implement this within one month.

