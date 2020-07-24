Left Menu
Development News Edition

Forex reserves climb USD 1.27 bn to record peak of USD 517.637 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 1.275 billion to touch a fresh lifetime high of USD 517.637 billion in the week to July 17, RBI data showed. The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 15 million to USD 4.560 billion during the reporting week.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:08 IST
Forex reserves climb USD 1.27 bn to record peak of USD 517.637 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 1.275 billion to touch a fresh lifetime high of USD 517.637 billion in the week to July 17, RBI data showed. In the previous week, reserves had swelled by USD 3.108 billion to USD 516.362 billion. The reserves had crossed the half-a-trillion mark for the first time in the week ended June 5, after it had increased by USD 8.223 billion to reach USD 501.703 billion. In the week ended July 17, the reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets (FCA), which is a major component of the overall reserves. FCA was up by USD 1.245 billion to USD 476.880 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.  Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the reserves. Gold reserves were up by USD 13 million to USD 34.743 billion, as per the data. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose USD 2 million to USD 1.455 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by USD 15 million to USD 4.560 billion during the reporting week.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020